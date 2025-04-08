Leadership
2025 SC Awards Finalists: Security Executive of the Year
Effective leadership is essential for navigating complex cybersecurity landscapes. This year’s finalists are recognized for their outstanding strategic vision and influential industry leadership, highlighting the crucial role executives play in driving cybersecurity priorities, innovation, and organizational resilience.Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds