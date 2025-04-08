Leadership

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Security Executive of the Year  

Effective leadership is essential for navigating complex cybersecurity landscapes. This year’s finalists are recognized for their outstanding strategic vision and influential industry leadership, highlighting the crucial role executives play in driving cybersecurity priorities, innovation, and organizational resilience.

The Top 5 | Security Executive of the Year

Andy Ellis

Partner, YL Ventures

For two decades, Andy Ellis has been shaping the future of cybersecurity leadership. Best known for his tenure as Chief Security Officer at Akamai, Andy has continuously demonstrated how security can be aligned with business objectives to drive resilience and innovation. Now serving as Advisory CISO at Orca Security, Andy remains a highly influential figure in the cybersecurity community. He is a sought-after speaker, writer, and thought leader, frequently engaging with industry professionals to discuss emerging threats, security culture, and risk management. Andy’s strength lies in his ability to translate complex security challenges into clear, actionable strategies, making security accessible to both executives and frontline practitioners. His ability to mentor, educate, and shape the next generation of security professionals has cemented his legacy as one of cybersecurity’s most respected voices.

Cat Starkey

CTO, Expel

For over 20 years, Cat Starkey has dedicated her career to securing businesses, mentoring future leaders, and elevating the role of security in executive strategy. Recently promoted from Vice President to Chief Information Security Officer at Expel, she embodies excellence in leadership and innovation. Cat is universally admired among her peers for her practical approach to cybersecurity, ability to inspire teams, and relentless focus on operational security excellence. She has successfully cultivated a culture of security-first thinking at Expel, helping organizations strengthen their security postures without disrupting business operations. Her leadership extends beyond Expel — Cat is a champion for diversity in cybersecurity, an advocate for security education, and a mentor to rising security professionals. With a rare combination of technical expertise, business acumen, and people-centric leadership, she continues to break barriers and redefine what it means to be a security leader.

George Kurtz

Founder and CEO, CrowdStrike

Few names in cybersecurity carry the same weight as George Kurtz. As Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, he has redefined what modern security looks like, leading one of the most influential cybersecurity companies in the world. Under George’s leadership, CrowdStrike has developed cutting-edge AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations, governments, and critical infrastructure from the most advanced cyber threats. He has also played a key role in influencing global cybersecurity policy, threat intelligence sharing, and industry collaboration. George’s vision, innovation, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity technology have made him a household name in the industry. With an ability to scale businesses, inspire teams, and continuously evolve CrowdStrike’s security strategy, he remains one of the most respected security executives of his generation.

Iftach Ian Amit

CEO & Co-Founder, Gomboc.ai

Iftach Ian Amit — CEO & Co-Founder, Gombac.ai. Few security leaders have as extensive and diverse a career as Iftach Ian Amit. From his early days as a security researcher to his current role as CEO & Co-Founder at Gombac.ai, Ian has consistently demonstrated excellence in cyber defense, intelligence, and leadership. Ian is known for his ability to bridge the gap between technical security teams and executive leadership, ensuring that cybersecurity remains a priority at every level of the business. His approach to security is proactive, strategic, and deeply rooted in risk management principles. Beyond his role at Gombac.ai, Ian is a respected voice in the security research community, frequently sharing insights on cyber intelligence, adversary tracking, and threat modeling. He has built a reputation as a trusted expert, advisor, and mentor, making him a true innovator in cybersecurity leadership.

Marc van Zadelhoff

CEO, Mimecast

Since stepping into the CEO role at Mimecast in January 2024, Marc van Zadelhoff has wasted no time making his mark. A seasoned leader with a proven track record in cybersecurity, Marc has been instrumental in driving innovation, strengthening leadership teams, and refining Mimecast’s security vision. Known for his strategic mindset and hands-on leadership, Marc has gained the trust and admiration of both his executive peers and security professionals. Under his guidance, Mimecast has sharpened its focus on threat detection, email security, and business continuity solutions, ensuring organizations worldwide stay ahead of emerging cyber threats. Beyond the boardroom, Marc is a respected voice in the cybersecurity community, advocating for greater collaboration, resilience, and proactive defense strategies. His ability to align technology, business, and security priorities has made him a driving force in cybersecurity leadership — and a well-deserved finalist for Security Executive of the Year.

