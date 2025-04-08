2025 SC Awards Finalists: Security Executive of the Year  

Few names in cybersecurity carry the same weight as George Kurtz. As Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, he has redefined what modern security looks like, leading one of the most influential cybersecurity companies in the world. Under George’s leadership, CrowdStrike has developed cutting-edge AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations, governments, and critical infrastructure from the most advanced cyber threats. He has also played a key role in influencing global cybersecurity policy, threat intelligence sharing, and industry collaboration. George’s vision, innovation, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity technology have made him a household name in the industry. With an ability to scale businesses, inspire teams, and continuously evolve CrowdStrike’s security strategy, he remains one of the most respected security executives of his generation.