2025 SC Awards Finalists: Most Promising Early-Stage Start Up  

The complexity of artificial intelligence and machine learning security presents an entirely new attack surface, and Protect AI is pioneering a solution to safeguard it. Their platform detects and mitigates vulnerabilities across AI/ML supply chains, ensuring that models, data, and pipelines remain secure against adversarial threats. Over the past year, Protect AI has emerged as a leader in AI security, attracting major enterprises seeking to protect their AI-driven initiatives. Their $60 million Series A funding round (August 2024) underscores investor confidence in their ability to define and dominate the AI security market. With a strong focus on continuous innovation, Protect AI is constantly refining its tools to address new threats targeting AI ecosystems, making them one of the most exciting cybersecurity startups to watch.