Security Strategy, Plan, Budget
2025 SC Awards Finalists: Investor of the Year
The rapid evolution of cybersecurity requires substantial and strategic investments. Finalists in this category highlight the critical role investors play in shaping cybersecurity innovation through not only funding but also mentorship and strategic guidance. Their involvement ensures a thriving ecosystem where new ideas and companies can flourish.Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.
