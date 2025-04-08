2025 SC Awards Finalists: Investor of the Year  

Cybersecurity is no longer just about protecting data — it’s about safeguarding national infrastructure, global economies, and public safety. That’s the mission of NightDragon, a growth-stage venture capital firm dedicated to advancing SecureTech — an intersection of cybersecurity, physical security, national security, and public safety. With over $767 million in its NightDragon Growth I fund, the firm has strategically invested in cybersecurity leaders like HUMAN (bot detection and fraud prevention), iboss (secure networking & Zero Trust), Immuta (data access governance), and Onapsis (mission-critical application security). Their portfolio spans AI-driven risk management, supply chain security, and next-gen cyber education, ensuring that businesses and governments stay ahead of emerging threats. NightDragon goes beyond capital — it provides an elite growth accelerator through its proprietary NightScale platform, which facilitates executive hiring, go-to-market expansion, and federal market access. In 2024 alone, they placed 24 key executives across their portfolio and established 28 Master Service Agreements with global partners, ensuring their companies receive the support needed to scale efficiently and achieve operational success. With a leadership team composed of former CEOs from McAfee, FireEye, and Mandiant, NightDragon brings decades of cybersecurity experience into investment strategy, ensuring that its portfolio companies don-t just grow — they lead.