2025 SC Awards Finalists: Investor of the Year  

The rapid evolution of cybersecurity requires substantial and strategic investments. Finalists in this category highlight the critical role investors play in shaping cybersecurity innovation through not only funding but also mentorship and strategic guidance. Their involvement ensures a thriving ecosystem where new ideas and companies can flourish.

Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.

The Top 3 | Investor of the Year

NightDragon

Cybersecurity is no longer just about protecting data — it’s about safeguarding national infrastructure, global economies, and public safety. That’s the mission of NightDragon, a growth-stage venture capital firm dedicated to advancing SecureTech — an intersection of cybersecurity, physical security, national security, and public safety. With over $767 million in its NightDragon Growth I fund, the firm has strategically invested in cybersecurity leaders like HUMAN (bot detection and fraud prevention), iboss (secure networking & Zero Trust), Immuta (data access governance), and Onapsis (mission-critical application security). Their portfolio spans AI-driven risk management, supply chain security, and next-gen cyber education, ensuring that businesses and governments stay ahead of emerging threats. NightDragon goes beyond capital — it provides an elite growth accelerator through its proprietary NightScale platform, which facilitates executive hiring, go-to-market expansion, and federal market access. In 2024 alone, they placed 24 key executives across their portfolio and established 28 Master Service Agreements with global partners, ensuring their companies receive the support needed to scale efficiently and achieve operational success. With a leadership team composed of former CEOs from McAfee, FireEye, and Mandiant, NightDragon brings decades of cybersecurity experience into investment strategy, ensuring that its portfolio companies don-t just grow — they lead.

Ten Eleven Ventures

As one of the most influential venture capital firms in cybersecurity, Ten Eleven Ventures has built an unmatched reputation for identifying, funding, and accelerating the next generation of security innovators. With over $1 billion raised exclusively for cybersecurity startups, the firm continues to be a driving force in security innovation. In 2024 alone, Ten Eleven Ventures deployed over $68 million into new and follow-on investments, backing game-changing companies like Darkhive (autonomous robotics for defense), RiPSIM (software-defined eSIM ecosystem), and Twine (AI-driven cybersecurity workforce automation). Their portfolio includes Kasada, Eclypsium, Aembit, BLACKBIRD.AI, Harmonic Security, and Silent Push, with investments spanning threat intelligence, supply chain security, and AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. Beyond funding, Ten Eleven Ventures provides operational guidance, strategic networking, and M&A expertise, helping startups scale faster with less capital. Their Security, Trust, and Resilience (STAR) Network connects portfolio founders with top CISOs and cybersecurity executives, fostering market traction and product adoption. With a global investment strategy and a firm commitment to long-term partnerships, Ten Eleven Ventures remains a cornerstone investor shaping the future of cybersecurity.

YL Ventures

Few investors have played a more instrumental role in launching cybersecurity’s most promising startups than YL Ventures. With $800 million under management, YL Ventures is known for its hyper-selective, high-impact investment approach, ensuring that each startup in its portfolio receives comprehensive, hands-on support from industry veterans and Fortune 100 security leaders. In 2024, the firm invested in two stealth-mode cybersecurity startups in Cloud Security and Identity, set to launch in 2025. Their latest standout investments include Hush Security (non-human identity and secrets management) and RockSteady (secure-by-design cloud infrastructure). Their broader portfolio features cybersecurity unicorns like Axonius and Orca Security, alongside emerging leaders in SaaS security, vulnerability management, and GenAI security. What truly sets YL Ventures apart is its deep industry engagement — the firm actively guides founders through product-market fit, customer acquisition, and go-to-market execution, leveraging insights from former Fortune 100 CISOs and technical experts. Ranked among PitchBook’s Top 10 Global Venture Capital Firms, YL Ventures continues to accelerate cybersecurity innovation by providing both capital and strategic mentorship. With an unwavering commitment to seed-stage startups, YL Ventures remains a foundational investor in cybersecurity’s future, transforming early-stage ideas into industry-defining companies.

