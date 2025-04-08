Security Strategy, Plan, Budget
2025 SC Awards Finalists: Innovator (Executive or Practitioner) of the Year
Cybersecurity innovation depends heavily on visionary leadership and technical excellence. This year's finalists are notable for pushing boundaries, adopting unconventional approaches, and significantly enhancing cybersecurity practices. Their innovative strategies reflect the industry's continual need for adaptive thinking and groundbreaking solutions.Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.
