2025 SC Awards Finalists: Innovator (Executive or Practitioner) of the Year  

Cybercriminals are evolving at an alarming pace, and Michael DeBolt is on the front lines fighting back. As Chief Intelligence Officer at Intel 471, DeBolt is a leading force in tracking, analyzing, and disrupting cybercriminal networks across the globe. His work in threat intelligence, cyber forensics, and adversary engagement has been pivotal in helping organizations preempt attacks before they happen. More than just an expert in his field, DeBolt is a trusted voice in cybersecurity circles, advocating for collaborative intelligence-sharing and proactive threat mitigation. His nomination as Innovator of the Year is a testament to his unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment to securing the digital world.