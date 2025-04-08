Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Innovator (Executive or Practitioner) of the Year  

Cybersecurity innovation depends heavily on visionary leadership and technical excellence. This year's finalists are notable for pushing boundaries, adopting unconventional approaches, and significantly enhancing cybersecurity practices. Their innovative strategies reflect the industry's continual need for adaptive thinking and groundbreaking solutions.

The Top 5 | Innovator (Executive or Practitioner) of the Year

Abhishek Singh

Founder and CTO, InceptionCyber.ai

For Abhishek Singh, cybersecurity isn’t just about stopping threats — it’s about staying ahead of them. As Founder and CTO of Inception Cyber, Singh has played a pivotal role in developing cutting-edge cyber defense technologies that proactively mitigate risks before they escalate. His ability to blend technical ingenuity with strategic foresight has positioned Inception Cyber as a leader in next-gen threat detection, adversary simulation, and cyber resilience. Beyond his technical expertise, Singh is a thought leader, mentor, and industry advocate, dedicated to bridging the cybersecurity talent gap and fostering a culture of innovation. His work is not only protecting businesses today but also shaping the future of cybersecurity for years to come.

Connor Morley

Principal Malware Security Researcher, Glasswall Solutions

In the constant battle between malware developers and cybersecurity defenders, Connor Morley is one of the industry’s most dedicated warriors. As Principal Malware Security Researcher at Glasswall Solutions, Morley has uncovered and dismantled some of the most advanced malware threats in the wild today. His research into malware evasion techniques, file-based attacks, and exploit detection has helped countless organizations stay one step ahead of cybercriminals. With a passion for deep technical research and practical security applications, Morley is not only driving innovation at Glasswall but also influencing the broader security community, ensuring that businesses have the intelligence and tools needed to combat evolving cyber threats.

Kunal Agarwal

Founder and CEO, dope.security

At a time when cybersecurity solutions often feel outdated and complex, Kunal Agarwal has taken a radically fresh approach. As the Founder and CEO of Dope Security, Agarwal is rethinking security architecture from the ground up, challenging the status quo with direct-to-device security solutions that eliminate inefficiencies in traditional security stacks. Under his leadership, Dope Security has developed a next-generation, cloud-first approach to secure web gateways, empowering businesses with faster, more seamless security without sacrificing performance. His vision for simplifying security without compromising effectiveness has made him a standout innovator in the industry, earning him this well-deserved recognition.

Michael DeBolt

Chief Intelligence Officer, Intel 471

Cybercriminals are evolving at an alarming pace, and Michael DeBolt is on the front lines fighting back. As Chief Intelligence Officer at Intel 471, DeBolt is a leading force in tracking, analyzing, and disrupting cybercriminal networks across the globe. His work in threat intelligence, cyber forensics, and adversary engagement has been pivotal in helping organizations preempt attacks before they happen. More than just an expert in his field, DeBolt is a trusted voice in cybersecurity circles, advocating for collaborative intelligence-sharing and proactive threat mitigation. His nomination as Innovator of the Year is a testament to his unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment to securing the digital world.

Senthil Ramakrishnan

AVP - Technology (Cybersecurity), AT&T

Few security leaders understand the scale and complexity of global cybersecurity challenges like Senthil Ramakrishnan. As Assistant Vice President of Cybersecurity Technology within AT&T’s Product Organization, Ramakrishnan has been instrumental in building innovative security solutions that protect millions of users and devices worldwide. His ability to develop and deploy large-scale security infrastructures has helped AT&T strengthen its defenses against emerging cyber threats, ensuring resilience at an enterprise level. With expertise spanning cloud security, network defense, and advanced threat intelligence, Ramakrishnan continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cybersecurity, setting new standards for telecom and enterprise security.

