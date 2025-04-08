2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Vulnerability Management Solution

With threat actors exploiting vulnerabilities faster than ever before, the need for continuous, intelligent vulnerability management has never been more critical. This year’s finalists showcase how far the field has evolved—from periodic scans to dynamic, risk-based platforms that prioritize remediation based on real-world threat intelligence and business context. These solutions emphasize automation, integration with CI/CD pipelines, and alignment with Zero Trust principles. As organizations grapple with sprawling IT environments and increasing technical debt, this category highlights the essential role vulnerability management plays in reducing attack surfaces and maintaining cyber resilience in an ever-changing risk landscape.