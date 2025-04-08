2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Cybercriminals are evolving at an unprecedented pace, refining their methods to evade traditional defenses. CrowdStrike’s Counter Adversary Operations (CAO) has been named a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its unique fusion of AI-driven adversary tracking, real-time threat intelligence, and proactive attack disruption. The platform provides organizations with deep insights into attacker behavior, enabling rapid identification and mitigation of cyber threats before they cause damage. CAO continuously monitors adversaries’ evolving techniques, delivering intelligence that allows security teams to anticipate and counteract cyber threats before they strike. With a vast customer base spanning government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and critical infrastructure organizations, CrowdStrike is continually refining its automated threat disruption capabilities, predictive analytics, and machine-learning-powered risk assessment models. The platform’s real-time adversary intelligence, combined with behavioral analysis and automated security orchestration, ensures that organizations remain one step ahead in the cyber arms race.