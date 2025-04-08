Security Program Controls/Technologies
2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Threat Detection Technology
As cyberattacks grow more evasive and frequent, effective threat detection has become the backbone of modern cybersecurity. This year’s finalists exemplify the shift toward real-time, AI-enhanced detection systems that go beyond signatures and heuristics. These solutions are designed to detect subtle patterns, correlate signals across environments, and identify threats before they escalate into full-blown incidents. Whether deployed in the cloud, on the network, or at the endpoint, this year’s entries reflect a growing industry consensus: early detection isn’t just a feature—it’s a necessity. In an age of stealthy adversaries and complex attack chains, threat detection technologies continue to evolve as the first line of defense.Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds