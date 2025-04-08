2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Threat Detection Technology

As cyberattacks grow more evasive and frequent, effective threat detection has become the backbone of modern cybersecurity. This year’s finalists exemplify the shift toward real-time, AI-enhanced detection systems that go beyond signatures and heuristics. These solutions are designed to detect subtle patterns, correlate signals across environments, and identify threats before they escalate into full-blown incidents. Whether deployed in the cloud, on the network, or at the endpoint, this year’s entries reflect a growing industry consensus: early detection isn’t just a feature—it’s a necessity. In an age of stealthy adversaries and complex attack chains, threat detection technologies continue to evolve as the first line of defense.