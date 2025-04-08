Security Program Controls/Technologies

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Threat Detection Technology

As cyberattacks grow more evasive and frequent, effective threat detection has become the backbone of modern cybersecurity. This year’s finalists exemplify the shift toward real-time, AI-enhanced detection systems that go beyond signatures and heuristics. These solutions are designed to detect subtle patterns, correlate signals across environments, and identify threats before they escalate into full-blown incidents. Whether deployed in the cloud, on the network, or at the endpoint, this year’s entries reflect a growing industry consensus: early detection isn’t just a feature—it’s a necessity. In an age of stealthy adversaries and complex attack chains, threat detection technologies continue to evolve as the first line of defense.

Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best Threat Detection Technology

Bastille Enterprise

Wireless threats pose a growing challenge to enterprises and government agencies, making Bastille Enterprise a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its pioneering approach to wireless threat detection. The platform provides comprehensive risk assessment across radio-frequency (RF) environments, detecting unauthorized devices, rogue networks, and potential insider threats. Bastille has seen significant customer adoption, particularly among Fortune 100 enterprises and government agencies, as organizations prioritize wireless security and RF threat intelligence. With continuous innovation in AI-driven anomaly detection, real-time risk scoring, and automated response integration, Bastille is ensuring that wireless security threats do not go undetected.

Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR)

Application security threats continue to evolve, requiring real-time threat detection and response capabilities. Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) has been named a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its ability to provide deep security insights, detect runtime vulnerabilities, and protect applications against zero-day threats. With hundreds of thousands of applications relying on Contrast ADR, the platform continuously monitors for malicious activity, enforces runtime protection, and integrates with DevSecOps workflows. As attackers increasingly target software vulnerabilities, Contrast ADR is ensuring that applications remain secure, resilient, and resistant to emerging cyber threats.

DDoS Protection with Attribute Unmasking

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks continue to disrupt businesses worldwide, making Fastly’s DDoS Protection with Attribute Unmasking a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its AI-driven threat detection and real-time mitigation capabilities. The platform automatically identifies, analyzes, and mitigates complex DDoS attacks, ensuring that digital services remain operational under attack. Fastly has brought cutting-edge DDoS protection to enterprises worldwide, integrating automated traffic analysis, anomaly detection, and AI-driven mitigation strategies to neutralize large-scale attacks before they cause disruption. As DDoS threats become more sophisticated, Fastly continues to innovate with next-gen security automation and real-time threat intelligence.

The Dragos Platform

Industrial and operational technology (OT) environments face increasing cyber risks, making The Dragos Platform a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its industry-leading OT threat detection capabilities. Designed to protect critical infrastructure, energy grids, and manufacturing plants, Dragos delivers advanced monitoring, risk mitigation, and forensic analysis for industrial control systems (ICS). With the largest civilian OT threat intelligence database, Dragos helps enterprises identify vulnerabilities, neutralize attacks, and maintain the resilience of their industrial systems. The company continues to expand its AI-driven monitoring, predictive risk analytics, and real-time adversary detection, ensuring that critical infrastructure remains protected from cyber threats.

Vectra AI

With attackers leveraging generative AI to automate cyberattacks, organizations must adopt AI-powered threat detection solutions to stay ahead. Vectra AI, a finalist in the SC Awards 2025, delivers automated threat detection for networks, cloud environments, and hybrid infrastructures, providing security teams with deep visibility into attacker behavior. Serving over 2,000 global enterprises, Vectra AI continuously enhances its threat detection capabilities with deep learning models, behavioral analytics, and real-time AI-driven threat hunting. As security threats accelerate in sophistication, Vectra AI remains a critical tool in detecting, analyzing, and neutralizing adversarial actions before they cause harm.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds