2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Supply Chain Security Solution

In the wake of high-profile breaches that exploited third-party and software supply chain vulnerabilities, supply chain security has become a boardroom priority. This year’s finalists reflect a maturing discipline, with solutions that emphasize transparency, continuous monitoring, and trust verification across vendor ecosystems and software pipelines. These technologies go beyond traditional risk assessments, offering real-time visibility into dependencies, code integrity, and third-party behaviors. As organizations reckon with the interconnected nature of modern infrastructure, supply chain security solutions have emerged as essential safeguards against cascading cyber risk—making this category one of the most vital and fast-evolving areas in cybersecurity today.

The Top 5 | Best Supply Chain Security Solution

AppSOC AI & Application Supply Chain Protection

In a world where software supply chain attacks are becoming more frequent and sophisticated, AppSOC AI & Application Supply Chain Protection has emerged as a leading finalist in the SC Awards 2025. Designed to secure application ecosystems from development to deployment, AppSOC identifies vulnerabilities, detects anomalies, and fortifies software integrity against potential threats. As a fast-growing startup, AppSOC is expanding its AI-driven security automation, deep code analysis, and Zero Trust framework integration, ensuring businesses can protect their software supply chains with minimal operational overhead. With strong customer adoption and continuous product enhancements, AppSOC is redefining how enterprises safeguard application supply chains.

Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform

Supply chain attacks targeting firmware, hardware, and embedded systems pose significant risks to enterprises and government agencies. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform, a finalist in the SC Awards 2025, delivers continuous monitoring, AI-driven anomaly detection, and automated firmware integrity validation, ensuring organizations can secure their IT and OT infrastructure from hidden cyber threats. With strong adoption across Fortune 500 companies and critical infrastructure providers, Eclypsium remains committed to expanding its capabilities with predictive threat intelligence, supply chain forensics, and advanced remediation automation. As nation-state actors increasingly target hardware supply chains, Eclypsium continues to be a trusted leader in firmware and hardware security.

RunSafe Security Platform

Memory-based attacks are increasingly exploited in software supply chain breaches, making RunSafe Security Platform a critical finalist in the SC Awards 2025. By protecting applications from memory-based exploits, runtime attacks, and code tampering, RunSafe ensures that software supply chains remain resilient against emerging cyber threats. With adoption by defense contractors, IoT manufacturers, and cloud service providers, RunSafe is continuously enhancing its platform with automated binary protection, AI-driven vulnerability detection, and real-time exploit mitigation. As software security threats evolve, RunSafe Security Platform remains a go-to solution for hardening software supply chains.

Supply Chain Defense

Third-party security risks continue to challenge enterprises, and BlueVoyant Supply Chain Defense has secured a finalist position in the SC Awards 2025 for its advanced, end-to-end vendor risk management capabilities. Offering continuous risk assessment, automated alerting, and real-time threat mitigation, BlueVoyant helps organizations prevent third-party cyber incidents before they escalate. With a rapidly growing client base, BlueVoyant is continuously enhancing its platform with AI-powered risk scoring, deeper cloud security monitoring, and automated compliance enforcement. Customers praise the service for its real-time insights, rapid remediation tools, and ability to proactively detect supplier-related vulnerabilities, reinforcing its position as a leader in supply chain security.

Vendor Privileged Access Management (formerly SecureLink Enterprise Access)

Unsecured third-party access to enterprise systems remains a top attack vector, and Imprivata’s Vendor Privileged Access Management (VPAM) has been named a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its Zero Trust approach to managing vendor access. The platform prevents unauthorized third-party access, enforces just-in-time privileges, and provides continuous session monitoring, ensuring that supply chain partners do not become security liabilities. With over 20 years of leadership in identity security, Imprivata continues to innovate with AI-powered access controls, biometric authentication, and granular privilege enforcement, enabling businesses to secure their vendor ecosystems while maintaining operational efficiency.

