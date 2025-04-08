2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best SME Security Solution

Security teams at SMEs often face budget constraints and skill shortages, making it difficult to deploy an effective detection and response strategy. Stellar Cyber’s Open SecOps Platform, a Best SME Security Solution finalist, levels the playing field by offering an AI-driven, automated security operations platform that integrates with existing tools and cloud environments. Unlike traditional SIEM and XDR solutions, Stellar Cyber consolidates security data from multiple sources into a single, easy-to-use platform, allowing SMEs to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in real-time — without the need for a large IT team. This next-gen security approach ensures that small businesses can stay ahead of cybercriminals without breaking the bank.