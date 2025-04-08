Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best SME Security Solution

Small and medium-sized businesses often face unique cybersecurity challenges due to limited resources. Finalists in this category reflect an industry trend towards affordable, easy-to-manage, yet powerful cybersecurity tools specifically designed for SMEs. These solutions ensure enterprise-level security without the need for extensive in-house expertise.

Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best SME Security Solution

CrowdStrike Falcon Go

SMEs are increasingly targeted by sophisticated cyber threats, yet many lack the resources to deploy complex security solutions. Enter CrowdStrike Falcon Go, a lightweight, AI-driven security platform designed specifically for small and mid-sized businesses. As a Best SME Security Solution finalist, Falcon Go provides real-time threat detection, proactive protection, and automated incident response, ensuring that SMEs can safeguard their endpoints without the need for a dedicated security team. Unlike traditional antivirus solutions, Falcon Go leverages CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat intelligence to detect and stop attacks before they escalate, delivering enterprise-grade security in an accessible, easy-to-manage package.

Cynomi Platform

SMEs need strategic security leadership, but hiring a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) isn’t always feasible. That’s why Cynomi’s AI-powered virtual CISO platform has been named a Best SME Security Solution finalist. This innovative platform analyzes security risks, automates compliance management, and provides SMEs with a structured, executive-level cybersecurity strategy — without the cost of a full-time CISO. Cynomi uses AI-driven insights to guide security decisions, offering customized security frameworks, real-time risk assessments, and automated policy recommendations. For SMEs looking to build a strong security foundation, Cynomi is bridging the gap between strategy and execution.

HRM+

Cybersecurity isn’t just about technology — it’s about people. KnowBe4’s HRM+ (Human Risk Management) solution is redefining how SMEs combat social engineering, phishing attacks, and insider threats. As a Best SME Security Solution finalist, HRM+ provides a proactive approach to security awareness training, helping employees recognize and respond to threats before they cause damage. Unlike traditional security awareness programs, HRM+ integrates behavioral analytics, automated risk assessments, and customized training modules, ensuring that SMEs can build a culture of security from within. With phishing attacks at an all-time high, KnowBe4 is empowering SMEs to turn their workforce into their first line of defense.

Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

For SMEs without a dedicated security operations center (SOC), real-time threat monitoring and incident response can be a challenge. That’s where Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) comes in. A Best SME Security Solution finalist, Sophos MDR provides 24/7 threat hunting, AI-driven attack detection, and expert-led remediation services, ensuring that small businesses get the same level of protection as large enterprises. Instead of relying on traditional endpoint protection alone, Sophos MDR offers a fully managed security service, allowing SMEs to focus on growth while their security is handled by a team of world-class cybersecurity professionals.

Stellar Cyber Open SecOps Platform

Security teams at SMEs often face budget constraints and skill shortages, making it difficult to deploy an effective detection and response strategy. Stellar Cyber’s Open SecOps Platform, a Best SME Security Solution finalist, levels the playing field by offering an AI-driven, automated security operations platform that integrates with existing tools and cloud environments. Unlike traditional SIEM and XDR solutions, Stellar Cyber consolidates security data from multiple sources into a single, easy-to-use platform, allowing SMEs to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in real-time — without the need for a large IT team. This next-gen security approach ensures that small businesses can stay ahead of cybercriminals without breaking the bank.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Continuity Plan (BCP)Cost Benefit Analysis

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds