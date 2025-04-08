Security Strategy, Plan, Budget
2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best SME Security Solution
Small and medium-sized businesses often face unique cybersecurity challenges due to limited resources. Finalists in this category reflect an industry trend towards affordable, easy-to-manage, yet powerful cybersecurity tools specifically designed for SMEs. These solutions ensure enterprise-level security without the need for extensive in-house expertise.Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.
