2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best SASE Solution

Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE has secured a finalist position in the SC Awards 2025 for its industry-leading, AI-powered SASE platform. Designed to deliver cloud-native security, secure web gateways, and Zero Trust access controls, Prisma SASE provides end-to-end protection across users, applications, and devices — without compromising speed or scalability. Already trusted by thousands of enterprises worldwide, Palo Alto Networks continues to enhance Prisma SASE with AI-driven threat intelligence, automated risk mitigation, and dynamic policy enforcement. The company’s commitment to Zero Trust security, real-time network visibility, and compliance automation has positioned Prisma SASE as one of the most advanced SASE solutions on the market.