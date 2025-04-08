Network Security

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best SASE Solution

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has rapidly gained traction as organizations look to simplify their security architectures while enabling secure, scalable access to cloud resources. This year’s finalists represent the convergence of networking and security, offering integrated solutions that combine Zero Trust principles, SD-WAN capabilities, and real-time threat protection. With hybrid workforces and distributed environments becoming the norm, SASE is no longer a forward-looking concept—it’s a current-day imperative. These entries reflect how vendors are balancing performance, policy enforcement, and user experience to deliver secure connectivity at scale, reshaping how enterprises approach perimeter-less security.

The Top 5 | Best SASE Solution

adam:ONE®

Organizations looking to enhance network security and content filtering need a powerful, policy-driven solution, and adam:ONE® by ADAMnetworks has earned its place as a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its Zero Trust-based approach to SASE security. Designed to prevent cyber threats before they reach endpoints, adam:ONE® provides real-time visibility, adaptive filtering, and AI-powered risk mitigation to safeguard enterprise networks. With a strong and expanding customer base, ADAMnetworks continues to innovate its adam:ONE® platform, introducing automated security controls, cloud-native scalability, and advanced AI-driven content inspection. Its customer-first approach, coupled with deep integration into enterprise security frameworks, makes it a top-tier SASE security solution.

Prisma SASE

Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE has secured a finalist position in the SC Awards 2025 for its industry-leading, AI-powered SASE platform. Designed to deliver cloud-native security, secure web gateways, and Zero Trust access controls, Prisma SASE provides end-to-end protection across users, applications, and devices — without compromising speed or scalability. Already trusted by thousands of enterprises worldwide, Palo Alto Networks continues to enhance Prisma SASE with AI-driven threat intelligence, automated risk mitigation, and dynamic policy enforcement. The company’s commitment to Zero Trust security, real-time network visibility, and compliance automation has positioned Prisma SASE as one of the most advanced SASE solutions on the market.

Unified SASE as a Service

With enterprises facing increased complexity in securing hybrid workforces and multi-cloud environments, Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service has been recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its cloud-first, AI-driven approach to networking and security. Designed for large-scale enterprises and high-performance environments, Aryaka’s platform delivers integrated SD-WAN, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and AI-powered analytics to simplify security while enhancing performance. With a customer base exceeding 500 enterprises, Aryaka has established itself as a leader in next-generation SASE solutions. The company is continuously expanding its AI-driven automation, compliance-ready security integrations, and multi-cloud security posture management, ensuring businesses gain seamless, intelligent, and policy-driven network security.

Unified SASE

As enterprises move toward cloud-native and hybrid work environments, Fortinet Unified SASE has emerged as a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its integrated security, networking, and access management capabilities. Offering seamless convergence of Secure Web Gateway (SWG), ZTNA, SD-WAN, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Fortinet Unified SASE provides deep security without increasing network complexity. Fortinet is trusted by more than 805,000 organizations globally, reinforcing its stronghold in enterprise cybersecurity. With continuous product enhancements in AI-driven threat prevention, zero-trust segmentation, and cloud-delivered networking, Fortinet Unified SASE delivers one of the most scalable and secure SASE solutions available today.

VersaONE Universal SASE Platform

As the need for secure, high-performance networking accelerates, VersaONE Universal SASE Platform has earned a finalist spot in the SC Awards 2025 for its flexible, AI-enhanced SASE framework. Designed for both enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), VersaONE offers Zero Trust security, intelligent traffic steering, and automated network performance optimization. With over 22,000 organizations and 120 service providers relying on VersaONE, Versa Networks continues to drive innovation with AI-powered analytics, cloud-native security enhancements, and streamlined policy-based network automation. Its rapid scalability and comprehensive security integrations make it a leading choice for businesses seeking to unify security and networking into a single, intelligent SASE solution.

