2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

As security teams grapple with growing regulatory obligations and evolving threat landscapes, risk and policy management has become a cornerstone of cyber governance. This year’s finalists highlight a shift toward unified platforms that integrate risk quantification, compliance automation, and policy enforcement. These solutions aim to break down silos between security, IT, and compliance teams—providing real-time visibility into risk exposure and enabling dynamic policy decisions across complex environments. In an era where cyber risk is business risk, effective policy and risk management isn’t just about documentation—it’s about operationalizing security strategy in a way that’s measurable, scalable, and adaptive.