2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

As security teams grapple with growing regulatory obligations and evolving threat landscapes, risk and policy management has become a cornerstone of cyber governance. This year’s finalists highlight a shift toward unified platforms that integrate risk quantification, compliance automation, and policy enforcement. These solutions aim to break down silos between security, IT, and compliance teams—providing real-time visibility into risk exposure and enabling dynamic policy decisions across complex environments. In an era where cyber risk is business risk, effective policy and risk management isn’t just about documentation—it’s about operationalizing security strategy in a way that’s measurable, scalable, and adaptive.

The Top 5 | Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

AuditBoard Connected Risk Platform

Enterprises need a centralized, intelligent risk management solution that aligns governance, compliance, and cybersecurity strategy. AuditBoard’s Connected Risk Platform, a finalist for the SC Awards 2025, is redefining how businesses identify, measure, and mitigate risk through an integrated, data-driven approach. Trusted by over 50% of the Fortune 500, AuditBoard’s platform offers real-time risk visibility, AI-powered risk intelligence, and automation-driven compliance management. The company continues to expand its capabilities with advanced predictive analytics, third-party risk assessment tools, and AI-enhanced risk scoring models, ensuring businesses can proactively manage evolving security challenges.

Black Kite Platform

With over 60% of data breaches originating from third-party vulnerabilities, organizations require continuous, automated visibility into supply chain risks. Black Kite’s Risk Intelligence Platform, a finalist for the SC Awards 2025, delivers real-time third-party risk assessments, attack surface analysis, and AI-powered security scoring, enabling enterprises to detect and mitigate vendor-related cyber risks proactively. Black Kite currently serves over 1,150 customers, offering continuous monitoring of third-party security postures, automated compliance mapping, and deep threat intelligence. The company is enhancing its AI-driven risk assessment tools, expanding capabilities in fraud detection, ransomware risk prediction, and cloud security compliance, making it a crucial solution for organizations seeking to fortify their supply chain security.

Cynomi Platform

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) need a scalable, intelligent solution to manage cybersecurity policies and compliance for multiple clients. Cynomi’s AI-powered vCISO platform, a finalist in the SC Awards 2025, is transforming how service providers manage risk assessments, compliance workflows, and cybersecurity posture across organizations. Cynomi’s machine-learning-driven automation identifies gaps in security policies, generates remediation plans, and streamlines compliance efforts for standards such as NIST, ISO, and GDPR. With strong adoption among MSPs and MSSPs, Cynomi is continuously enhancing its platform with automated security control validation, AI-based policy recommendations, and expanded compliance frameworks, ensuring organizations of all sizes can proactively manage risk with precision.

HITRUSTs AI Security Assessment with Certification

As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes cybersecurity, HITRUST’s AI Security Assessment with Certification has been recognized as a finalist for the SC Awards 2025 for its automated, intelligence-driven approach to security risk assessments and compliance validation. HITRUST’s innovative framework enables organizations to assess security posture, validate AI security controls, and achieve certification through a streamlined, automated process. With growing adoption among major enterprises and regulatory bodies, HITRUST continues to enhance its AI-powered risk assessment capabilities, ensuring that organizations can meet compliance standards with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

The Elisity Microsegmentation Platform

With the rise of hybrid workforces and cloud-based infrastructures, traditional network security approaches are no longer sufficient. Elisity’s Microsegmentation Platform, an SC Awards 2025 finalist, provides AI-powered identity-based microsegmentation, allowing organizations to dynamically enforce security policies and prevent unauthorized lateral movement across networks. Elisity’s IdentityGraph™ technology continuously analyzes risk, automates access control decisions, and enforces Zero Trust security policies, significantly reducing the attack surface and preventing insider threats. With growing adoption across industries such as healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure, Elisity remains a trailblazer in adaptive policy enforcement and risk mitigation.

