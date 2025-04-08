2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Professional Certification Program

ISACA’s Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certification program stands out as a finalist in the Best Professional Certification Program category by equipping professionals with essential skills in IT audit, control, and assurance. Its rigorous curriculum and ANSI/ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation ensure that certified individuals maintain high international standards.

ISACA, which leverages the expertise of its 180,000 members, built the CISA certification program for IS audit, control and assurance professionals. As testament to CISA’s value it is widely utilized by organizations across both the public and private sectors—including major institutions like the US Department of Defense, US DEA, and the Reserve Bank of India—to validate expertise in managing regulatory compliance, mitigating risks, and securing information systems. CISA is a trusted credential that not only bolsters career advancement for professionals but also reinforces organizational resilience by ensuring that leaders in IT security are well-prepared to address today’s challenges.