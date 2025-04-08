Managed Services

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Security Service

With cybersecurity threats increasing in scale and sophistication, organizations are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) to extend their defensive capabilities. This year’s finalists exemplify how MSSPs have evolved from outsourced alert monitoring to full-service security partners, offering threat intelligence, compliance support, and 24/7 response across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. These providers deliver not just tools, but strategic guidance—helping businesses of all sizes maintain resilience in the face of shifting risks. As security talent shortages persist, managed services are no longer optional—they’re a critical force multiplier in today’s security operations.

Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best Managed Security Service

360 Privacy

High-profile executives, corporate boards, and high-net-worth individuals are prime targets for cybercriminals, requiring specialized, high-trust security services. 360 Privacy’s fully managed security service has secured a finalist position in the SC Awards 2025 for its unique focus on digital privacy protection, executive security monitoring, and personalized cyber risk mitigation. With a strong customer base across the corporate and high-net-worth sectors, 360 Privacy provides custom security solutions that identify and remove digital vulnerabilities, ensuring that confidential information remains protected from targeted attacks, identity theft, and unauthorized surveillance. The company continues to enhance its platform with AI-powered risk analysis, proactive data removal tools, and tailored executive security solutions, making it a top choice for high-trust managed security services.

Barracuda Managed XDR

Cybersecurity threats demand continuous monitoring, rapid response, and AI-driven intelligence, and Barracuda Managed XDR is setting a new standard for enterprise security operations. As a finalist in the SC Awards 2025, Barracuda’s MDR service provides proactive threat detection, real-time attack mitigation, and expert-driven security insights, ensuring that businesses can defend against modern cyber risks with confidence. Barracuda has experienced significant customer growth, with hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide relying on its Managed XDR for its cloud-native security capabilities, predictive threat analysis, and automated incident response workflows. With continuous investment in AI-powered threat analytics, next-gen SIEM integrations, and attack surface management enhancements, Barracuda remains at the forefront of managed security innovation.

Deepwatch Managed Security Platform

With enterprises facing an average of 40,000 security alerts per day, organizations need a managed security service that filters noise and prioritizes real threats. Deepwatch Managed Security Platform has earned its place as a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for delivering AI-powered threat intelligence, expert-led response strategies, and real-time risk prioritization to protect businesses from cyberattacks. Deepwatch’s customer base continues to expand rapidly, as businesses adopt its fully managed SOC, advanced security automation, and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities. The company remains dedicated to innovation, incorporating AI-enhanced alert triaging, faster incident resolution times, and dynamic threat intelligence modeling, ensuring that organizations stay protected against even the most sophisticated cyber threats.

GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR)

Enterprise security teams require more than just monitoring — they need intelligent, proactive defense mechanisms that can predict, detect, and neutralize cyber threats before they escalate. GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) has been named a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its advanced threat-hunting capabilities, AI-driven analytics, and expert-led security response services. GoSecure’s continuously evolving MXDR platform provides behavioral-based threat detection, automated response workflows, and forensic-level investigation capabilities, ensuring organizations can minimize cyber risks and enhance operational resilience. The company is committed to continuous innovation, introducing deeper threat intelligence integrations, expanded automation features, and enhanced SOC-driven cybersecurity strategies to keep businesses secure in an ever-changing threat environment.

Trustwave’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) for Microsoft

With cyber threats growing in complexity, businesses require advanced, AI-driven security operations to stay ahead of attackers. Trustwave’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) for Microsoft has earned a finalist spot in the SC Awards 2025, thanks to its 24/7 unified threat detection, automated response, and deep security analytics that proactively protect enterprises against evolving cyber threats. Trustwave’s global customer base continues to expand, with businesses relying on MXDR for its seamless integration with Microsoft security tools, machine-learning-powered threat intelligence, and SOC-driven remediation capabilities. With ongoing investments in AI-driven threat hunting and Zero Trust security enhancements, Trustwave is redefining what’s possible in managed security services.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds