2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Security Service

Cybersecurity threats demand continuous monitoring, rapid response, and AI-driven intelligence, and Barracuda Managed XDR is setting a new standard for enterprise security operations. As a finalist in the SC Awards 2025, Barracuda’s MDR service provides proactive threat detection, real-time attack mitigation, and expert-driven security insights, ensuring that businesses can defend against modern cyber risks with confidence. Barracuda has experienced significant customer growth, with hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide relying on its Managed XDR for its cloud-native security capabilities, predictive threat analysis, and automated incident response workflows. With continuous investment in AI-powered threat analytics, next-gen SIEM integrations, and attack surface management enhancements, Barracuda remains at the forefront of managed security innovation.