Security Program Controls/Technologies

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Detection and Response Service

As cyber threats grow more complex and frequent, organizations increasingly rely on Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to bolster their security operations. This year’s finalists illustrate a major industry trend toward proactive, real-time threat detection and expert-guided incident response. These MDR providers offer deep threat intelligence, 24/7 monitoring, and tailored remediation strategies, acting as an extension of in-house security teams and helping businesses stay resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best Managed Detection and Response Service

CyberProof MDR

Enterprises facing advanced cyber threats and operational complexity require an MDR service that not only detects intrusions but also enhances security operations efficiency. CyberProof MDR, a finalist for the SC Awards 2025, delivers a co-managed security solution that integrates AI-driven threat intelligence, security automation, and human expertise to ensure proactive attack prevention and rapid response. With a strong global customer base, CyberProof continues to expand its MDR capabilities by incorporating advanced SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) workflows, real-time attack surface monitoring, and cloud-native security integrations. By enabling security teams to detect, investigate, and remediate threats with speed and accuracy, CyberProof MDR is helping organizations navigate today’s dynamic threat landscape with confidence.

Darktrace Managed Detection & Response™

With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and evasive, Darktrace Managed Detection & Response™ has been named a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its AI-driven, autonomous security approach. Built on Darktrace’s industry-leading Self-Learning AI, the MDR service detects, prioritizes, and autonomously neutralizes cyber threats before they can escalate into major incidents. Unlike traditional MDR providers that rely solely on human analysts, Darktrace’s AI continuously learns from evolving attack patterns, enabling it to identify insider threats, ransomware attempts, and sophisticated adversarial tactics in real time. With expanding enterprise adoption and ongoing investments in next-gen AI security models, Darktrace MDR is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI-driven cyber defense.

eSentire Next Level Managed Detection and Response

As one of the fastest-growing MDR providers, eSentire’s Next Level Managed Detection and Response service has secured a finalist spot in the SC Awards 2025 for its multi-signal approach to threat intelligence and response. eSentire’s MDR platform integrates real-time threat detection, rapid containment, and expert-led security operations to protect organizations against ransomware, nation-state actors, and supply chain vulnerabilities. eSentire is committed to continuous innovation, recently introducing new AI-powered threat analytics, cloud security monitoring enhancements, and expanded integrations with leading SIEM and XDR solutions. With thousands of enterprises trusting eSentire for their cybersecurity needs, the company continues to elevate MDR services with next-gen security intelligence and hands-on expertise.

Pondurance Managed Detection and Response

Pondurance has built a reputation for delivering best-in-class MDR services, earning its spot as a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its human-led, AI-driven approach to threat detection and response. With a unique combination of security analysts, threat hunters, and machine-learning analytics, Pondurance identifies and neutralizes cyber threats in real time. With rapid customer growth and strong adoption in regulated industries, Pondurance continuously enhances its MDR platform with behavioral analytics, extended detection and response (XDR) integrations, and threat modeling advancements. The result? A security service that goes beyond detection — offering proactive risk reduction, compliance support, and deep threat intelligence insights to businesses of all sizes.

UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response

Security teams need fast, efficient, and adaptable MDR services to keep pace with emerging threats, and UnderDefense MDR has earned a finalist position in the SC Awards 2025 for its proactive, cloud-native approach to cyber defense. Designed for organizations with hybrid IT environments, UnderDefense integrates automated threat analysis, AI-powered detection, and expert-led security operations to ensure that businesses can mitigate cyber risks in real time. Recognized for its customer-centric approach, UnderDefense has seen rapid expansion in both the enterprise and mid-market sectors. The company is continuously refining its service offerings, integrating dark web monitoring, automated threat containment, and cross-cloud security analytics to ensure customers remain protected against both known and unknown threats.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds