Security Program Controls/Technologies
2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Detection and Response Service
As cyber threats grow more complex and frequent, organizations increasingly rely on Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to bolster their security operations. This year’s finalists illustrate a major industry trend toward proactive, real-time threat detection and expert-guided incident response. These MDR providers offer deep threat intelligence, 24/7 monitoring, and tailored remediation strategies, acting as an extension of in-house security teams and helping businesses stay resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds