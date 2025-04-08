2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Managed Detection and Response Service

Security teams need fast, efficient, and adaptable MDR services to keep pace with emerging threats, and UnderDefense MDR has earned a finalist position in the SC Awards 2025 for its proactive, cloud-native approach to cyber defense. Designed for organizations with hybrid IT environments, UnderDefense integrates automated threat analysis, AI-powered detection, and expert-led security operations to ensure that businesses can mitigate cyber risks in real time. Recognized for its customer-centric approach, UnderDefense has seen rapid expansion in both the enterprise and mid-market sectors. The company is continuously refining its service offerings, integrating dark web monitoring, automated threat containment, and cross-cloud security analytics to ensure customers remain protected against both known and unknown threats.