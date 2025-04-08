2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best IT Security-Related Training Program

Phishing remains the number one attack vector for cybercriminals, and Cofense has built a training program that directly addresses this persistent threat. As a Best IT Security-Related Training Program finalist, Cofense provides real-world phishing simulations, AI-driven phishing analysis, and automated threat response training. Rather than simply teaching employees what phishing emails look like, Cofense’s program enables them to actively report and mitigate threats in real-time, enhancing an organization’s overall security posture. The program integrates seamlessly with SOC operations, ensuring that phishing threats are swiftly analyzed and neutralized. Cofense’s emphasis on interactive learning and real-time threat engagement makes this one of the most effective security training programs available.