2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best IT Security-Related Training Program
Human error continues to be a significant vulnerability in cybersecurity, highlighting the importance of effective training programs. This year's finalists emphasize immersive, realistic scenarios and interactive training methods, aligning with a broader trend toward engaging, continuous cybersecurity education that turns employees into active defenders against cyber threats.Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.
