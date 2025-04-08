Security Staff Acquisition & Development

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best IT Security-Related Training Program

Human error continues to be a significant vulnerability in cybersecurity, highlighting the importance of effective training programs. This year's finalists emphasize immersive, realistic scenarios and interactive training methods, aligning with a broader trend toward engaging, continuous cybersecurity education that turns employees into active defenders against cyber threats.

The Top 5 | Best IT Security-Related Training Program

Cloud Range

Cloud Range secures its place as a finalist in the Best IT Security-Related Training Program category for its next-generation cyber range training platform. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, traditional training methods often fail to equip security teams with real-world attack response experience. Cloud Range changes this by providing hands-on, live-fire simulations that allow security professionals to train in realistic cyberattack scenarios, improving incident response, threat detection, and teamwork. Enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs rely on Cloud Range’s immersive training environment to reduce response times and enhance cyber resilience. This program has become an essential tool in strengthening cybersecurity readiness for organizations worldwide.

Cofense

Phishing remains the number one attack vector for cybercriminals, and Cofense has built a training program that directly addresses this persistent threat. As a Best IT Security-Related Training Program finalist, Cofense provides real-world phishing simulations, AI-driven phishing analysis, and automated threat response training. Rather than simply teaching employees what phishing emails look like, Cofense’s program enables them to actively report and mitigate threats in real-time, enhancing an organization’s overall security posture. The program integrates seamlessly with SOC operations, ensuring that phishing threats are swiftly analyzed and neutralized. Cofense’s emphasis on interactive learning and real-time threat engagement makes this one of the most effective security training programs available.

Fortinet

A leader in cybersecurity education, Fortinet has been recognized as a Best IT Security-Related Training Program finalist for its Fortinet Training Institute. This globally recognized program provides comprehensive security training and certification paths, covering network security, threat intelligence, and cloud security. The NSE (Network Security Expert) Certification Program, a key component of Fortinet’s initiative, is designed to help security professionals develop expertise across multiple security domains, from foundational to expert-level skills. With a strong emphasis on bridging the cybersecurity skills gap, Fortinet’s training programs provide businesses and individuals with the tools they need to combat today’s evolving cyber threats effectively.

Immersive

Cybersecurity threats evolve rapidly, and Immersive Labs has developed a dynamic, skills-based training program that prepares security teams for real-world cyber incidents. Named a finalist for Best IT Security-Related Training Program, Immersive Labs focuses on interactive, scenario-based learning that continuously assesses and develops cybersecurity skills. Unlike traditional certification programs, this platform offers adaptive learning experiences tailored to each participant’s skill level, ensuring that security professionals are always prepared for the latest threats and attack techniques. Large enterprises and government agencies trust Immersive Labs to train security teams, enhance threat response capabilities, and measure cyber resilience at scale.

Proofpoint

Recognizing that humans remain one of the biggest security vulnerabilities, Proofpoint has developed an industry-leading Security Awareness Training program that has earned it a spot among the Best IT Security-Related Training Program finalists. Unlike generic security training, Proofpoint’s program takes a behavior-driven approach, delivering personalized phishing simulations, risk assessments, and interactive security awareness modules. Organizations using Proofpoint’s platform can identify high-risk employees, tailor training based on real-world attack patterns, and measure the impact of awareness programs over time. By transforming employees into proactive security defenders, Proofpoint’s training initiative plays a vital role in reducing social engineering attacks and improving security culture.

