2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Insider Threat Solution
Insider threats—whether malicious, negligent, or compromised—continue to pose some of the most complex and costly risks to organizations. This year’s finalists illustrate how the industry is moving beyond reactive detection to proactive, behavior-based monitoring and adaptive risk scoring. From protecting sensitive data to identifying anomalous user activity in real time, these solutions reflect a growing emphasis on contextual awareness, privacy-preserving analytics, and actionable insights. As remote work blurs traditional perimeters and access expands across hybrid environments, defending against insider risk has become a strategic imperative, requiring both precision and nuance in equal measure.Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.s.
