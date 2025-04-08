2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Insider Threat Solution

As insider threats often involve unauthorized lateral movement, Zero Networks Segment has been named a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its identity-based microsegmentation capabilities. The platform enables automated, agentless segmentation of networks, ensuring that users and systems only have access to what they absolutely need, effectively reducing the potential impact of insider-driven cyberattacks. Zero Networks has experienced rapid market adoption, with tripled revenue in 2024 and a growing enterprise customer base. With continuous investments in AI-driven access control, real-time anomaly detection, and simplified Zero Trust implementation, Zero Networks Segment is delivering one of the most advanced segmentation solutions to combat insider threats at scale.