Threat Management

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Insider Threat Solution

Insider threats—whether malicious, negligent, or compromised—continue to pose some of the most complex and costly risks to organizations. This year’s finalists illustrate how the industry is moving beyond reactive detection to proactive, behavior-based monitoring and adaptive risk scoring. From protecting sensitive data to identifying anomalous user activity in real time, these solutions reflect a growing emphasis on contextual awareness, privacy-preserving analytics, and actionable insights. As remote work blurs traditional perimeters and access expands across hybrid environments, defending against insider risk has become a strategic imperative, requiring both precision and nuance in equal measure.

The Top 5 | Best Insider Threat Solution

Darktrace / NETWORK™

Darktrace/NETWORK™ is a next-generation AI-driven network detection and response (NDR) solution that has earned its place as a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its ability to identify insider threats in real time. The solution is designed to continuously monitor user and device behavior, detect anomalous activity, and autonomously respond to suspicious actions before they escalate into full-scale security incidents. Organizations leveraging Darktrace/NETWORK™ benefit from self-learning AI models that detect hidden risks, including data exfiltration, unusual access patterns, and unauthorized internal movement. With an expanding customer base and ongoing advancements in AI-powered threat detection, Darktrace continues to set the industry standard for network-based insider threat protection.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ Insider Risk Management Platform

As insider threats become more sophisticated, organizations need a proactive approach to risk detection. DTEX InTERCEPT™, a finalist for the SC Awards 2025, is an insider risk management platform that provides behavioral intelligence, user activity monitoring, and real-time threat response. DTEX’s AI-powered analytics engine continuously monitors user actions, system interactions, and data movements, detecting risky behaviors before they lead to security breaches. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, DTEX continues to expand its capabilities with advanced endpoint telemetry, forensic analysis, and real-time insider threat mitigation, ensuring organizations can stay ahead of evolving insider risks.

Island Enterprise Browser

Unlike traditional endpoint and network security solutions, Island Enterprise Browser is transforming how enterprises prevent insider threats by securing the very point of interaction between users and applications. As a finalist in the SC Awards 2025, Island provides granular control over data access, user activity, and information movement within web applications, significantly reducing the risk of data leaks and insider-driven breaches. Designed for enterprise environments, Island enables fine-tuned security policies, real-time monitoring of user behavior, and proactive threat containment, making it a breakthrough solution for insider risk mitigation. With adoption by major enterprises like Pfizer and continuous product innovations, Island is redefining how businesses secure their workforce against insider threats.

Securonix UEBA

Detecting insider threats requires advanced behavioral analytics, and Securonix UEBA has been recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its ability to identify risky behaviors, uncover malicious intent, and prevent insider-driven attacks. The platform leverages AI-powered threat intelligence to correlate security events, detect anomalous user actions, and automate risk scoring, giving security teams deeper insights into insider activity. With strong enterprise adoption and integration into leading SIEM platforms, Securonix UEBA is continuously evolving with new AI models, deeper threat intelligence, and enhanced behavioral monitoring capabilities. As organizations look to bolster their defenses against insider risks, Securonix remains a trusted leader in UEBA-driven security.

Zero Networks Segment

As insider threats often involve unauthorized lateral movement, Zero Networks Segment has been named a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its identity-based microsegmentation capabilities. The platform enables automated, agentless segmentation of networks, ensuring that users and systems only have access to what they absolutely need, effectively reducing the potential impact of insider-driven cyberattacks. Zero Networks has experienced rapid market adoption, with tripled revenue in 2024 and a growing enterprise customer base. With continuous investments in AI-driven access control, real-time anomaly detection, and simplified Zero Trust implementation, Zero Networks Segment is delivering one of the most advanced segmentation solutions to combat insider threats at scale.

