As identity-based threats become more sophisticated, Okta’s Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI has positioned itself as a top contender in the SC Awards 2025, thanks to its AI-driven security automation, real-time threat intelligence, and advanced identity analytics. The platform is designed to detect and mitigate identity-based attacks before they escalate, offering behavioral risk analysis and automated response mechanisms to keep enterprises ahead of evolving threats. With Okta AI integrating identity data from multiple sources, security teams gain enhanced visibility into potential compromise scenarios, allowing them to swiftly respond to unauthorized access attempts. Okta continues to refine its AI models, ensuring businesses can adapt to emerging identity threats and implement Zero Trust authentication strategies with confidence.