2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Endpoint Security Solution

Endpoints remain one of the most targeted—and vulnerable—attack surfaces in any organization. This year’s finalists reflect how endpoint security has evolved from simple antivirus tools to sophisticated, AI-driven platforms capable of real-time threat detection, automated response, and deep behavioral analysis. With hybrid work environments and BYOD policies expanding the attack surface, these solutions deliver the visibility and control needed to defend endpoints across diverse infrastructures. In a threat landscape where compromise can start with a single device, strong endpoint protection is no longer optional—it’s foundational.

The Top 5 | Best Endpoint Security Solution

Bitdefender GravityZone XDR

Recognized as a leading force in the cybersecurity industry, Bitdefender GravityZone XDR has secured its place as an SC Awards 2025 finalist by delivering advanced, enterprise-grade endpoint security tailored for SMEs and large organizations alike. With automated threat detection, real-time behavioral analytics, and cross-platform visibility, GravityZone XDR protects endpoints from zero-day attacks, ransomware, and sophisticated malware. With rapid customer adoption in 2024, Bitdefender continues to enhance GravityZone XDR with deeper forensic insights, AI-powered automation, and seamless integration into existing security stacks. By simplifying threat response and risk management, GravityZone XDR is helping businesses proactively manage endpoint security in an increasingly hostile digital landscape.

Cortex XDR

As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and time-sensitive, organizations need AI-powered, data-driven solutions to defend against advanced persistent threats (APTs) and evasive malware. Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XDR has secured a finalist position in the SC Awards 2025, thanks to its comprehensive endpoint security suite that delivers next-gen detection, proactive response, and deep forensic capabilities. Cortex XDR is a trusted solution among security teams worldwide, offering real-time attack correlation, automated investigation workflows, and cloud-native endpoint protection. Palo Alto Networks continues to evolve its Cortex XDR platform, integrating AI-driven threat hunting, behavioral anomaly detection, and rapid attack surface reduction, reinforcing its leadership in modern endpoint security.

Singularity Endpoint

As cyber threats grow in complexity and velocity, SentinelOne’s Singularity Endpoint has emerged as a leading solution for autonomous endpoint security, earning it a finalist spot in the SC Awards 2025. Built on behavioral AI and machine learning, Singularity Endpoint proactively detects and mitigates attacks in real time, eliminating the need for manual threat hunting. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and leading global enterprises, SentinelOne continues to push the boundaries of endpoint security innovation. With continuous investment in AI-powered risk scoring, automated remediation, and cloud-native threat intelligence, Singularity Endpoint is setting a new standard for self-healing endpoint protection.

Sophos Intercept X

Ransomware attacks continue to cripple businesses worldwide, and Sophos Intercept X has positioned itself as a finalist in the SC Awards 2025 for its industry-leading anti-ransomware protection, deep learning-powered malware detection, and automated endpoint defense. Protecting over 300,000 organizations globally, Intercept X leverages AI-driven security models to prevent fileless malware, zero-day exploits, and unauthorized lateral movement across networks. With continuous investment in endpoint hardening, adaptive AI models, and integration with XDR/SIEM platforms, Sophos is delivering an endpoint security powerhouse designed to outpace the world’s most sophisticated cyber threats.

Stellar

The rise of industrial cyber threats has made operational technology (OT) environments a primary target for attackers, and TXOne Networks’ Stellar has earned recognition as an SC Awards 2025 finalist for its cutting-edge approach to industrial endpoint security. Designed for critical infrastructure and industrial control systems (ICS), Stellar ensures continuous uptime and protection for legacy and modern OT endpoints. With unparalleled performance in OT cybersecurity, TXOne Networks is pioneering AI-powered threat detection for industrial environments, integrating zero-trust segmentation, anomaly detection, and real-time behavioral monitoring to ensure seamless protection against nation-state attacks, ransomware, and insider threats. As cyber threats to industrial systems increase, Stellar is proving to be a game-changer in securing industrial endpoints.

