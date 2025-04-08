2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Endpoint Security Solution

The rise of industrial cyber threats has made operational technology (OT) environments a primary target for attackers, and TXOne Networks’ Stellar has earned recognition as an SC Awards 2025 finalist for its cutting-edge approach to industrial endpoint security. Designed for critical infrastructure and industrial control systems (ICS), Stellar ensures continuous uptime and protection for legacy and modern OT endpoints. With unparalleled performance in OT cybersecurity, TXOne Networks is pioneering AI-powered threat detection for industrial environments, integrating zero-trust segmentation, anomaly detection, and real-time behavioral monitoring to ensure seamless protection against nation-state attacks, ransomware, and insider threats. As cyber threats to industrial systems increase, Stellar is proving to be a game-changer in securing industrial endpoints.