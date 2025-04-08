2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Emerging Technology

Given the hockey stick of AI adoption, understanding and managing the risks associated with AI use is crucial for security teams. Nudge Security has responded to this need with a solution that discovers all AI apps and accounts in use, delivers risk insights for each app, and provides real-time guidance and guardrails to end users as soon as they create a new AI account. Nudge’s AI dashboard ensures that security teams are the first to know when new AI tools are introduced to the org and helps them quickly assess risks related to supply chain dependencies, breach history, vendor trust, and more. With these capabilities, security teams can proactively surface and mitigate risks posed by AI use without slowing down the business.