2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Customer Service

Exceptional customer service remains critical in cybersecurity, where rapid response and expert guidance can dramatically affect security outcomes. This year's finalists stand out for their personalized, proactive, and hands-on approach, underscoring a broader industry trend towards heightened customer engagement and tailored support, ensuring that organizations are never alone in their cybersecurity journey.

Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.

The Top 5 | Best Customer Service

Action1 Platform

In the Best Customer Service category, Action1 earns its nomination for delivering top-tier endpoint security management with exceptional customer support. The Action1 Platform is a remote IT management and patching solution designed to streamline security operations for businesses of all sizes. Unlike many competitors, Action1 prioritizes human-centered support, ensuring that customers receive real-time assistance, on-demand troubleshooting, and tailored onboarding services. Its cloud-based approach eliminates the need for on-prem infrastructure, allowing IT teams to focus on security rather than maintenance. Through a combination of responsive support teams, intuitive user experience, and proactive client outreach, Action1 ensures that every organization leveraging its platform has the resources and guidance necessary to maintain a secure, compliant IT environment.

Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team

Arctic Wolf

At the forefront of cybersecurity service excellence, Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Security Team has earned a nomination for Best Customer Service due to its unparalleled approach to managed security services. Unlike conventional SOC services that rely on automated alerts alone, Arctic Wolf provides dedicated security analysts who act as an extension of their customers’ teams, delivering continuous monitoring, threat detection, and compliance support. Customers don’t just get a security solution; they gain trusted cybersecurity advisors who proactively identify threats, offer remediation strategies, and provide personalized security guidance. With its 24/7 support model and tailored security expertise, Arctic Wolf continues to redefine what best-in-class cybersecurity service looks like.

BackBox

BackBox

BackBox has been recognized for Best Customer Service due to its unwavering commitment to simplifying and automating network security operations. Unlike traditional approaches that rely heavily on manual intervention, BackBox provides intelligent automation for firewall and network device backups, compliance enforcement, and security audits. This ensures IT and security teams can proactively manage risks, reduce downtime, and maintain compliance with minimal effort. What sets BackBox apart is its customer-first mindset, offering hands-on support, in-depth training, and a responsive customer service team that works closely with clients to maximize their security investments. Whether assisting with network hardening or disaster recovery, BackBox ensures every customer receives expert guidance tailored to their specific infrastructure needs.

Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform

BlackCloak

Exceptional customer service lies at the heart of BlackCloak’s Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform, a finalist in the Best Customer Service category. BlackCloak specializes in personal cybersecurity and privacy protection, offering elite security solutions for executives, high-net-worth individuals, and their families. More than just a technology provider, BlackCloak delivers personalized security strategies, 24/7 concierge support, and hands-on white-glove service to ensure digital and physical security risks are mitigated. What distinguishes BlackCloak is its high-touch, individualized approach, where cybersecurity experts provide ongoing guidance, proactive monitoring, and education tailored to each client’s unique risk profile. This dedication to customer experience makes BlackCloak a standout in cybersecurity service excellence.

Illumio ZTS Platform

Illumio’s nomination for Best Customer Service is a testament to its proactive and security-driven customer engagement. The Illumio ZTS (Zero Trust Segmentation) Platform empowers organizations to contain breaches, limit lateral movement, and strengthen cybersecurity postures through microsegmentation. However, technology alone doesn’t define Illumio’s impact— the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction is equally impressive. With a hands-on onboarding experience, continuous engagement from security advisors, and expert-led training programs, Illumio ensures that customers maximize their Zero Trust strategies. Whether it’s providing rapid response during security incidents or offering in-depth analytics to fine-tune policies, Illumio’s commitment to service excellence makes it a leader in cybersecurity customer support.

