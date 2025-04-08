Threat Management

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

Gone are the days when annual audits or quarterly pen tests could keep organizations ahead of cyber risk. Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) has emerged as a vital approach, and this year’s finalists are leading the charge with solutions that provide real-time visibility, attack path analysis, and prioritized remediation. These platforms reflect a shift toward continuous, proactive security that maps exposures the way an adversary would—bridging the gap between vulnerability data and actionable defense. As boards demand clearer insights into cyber posture, CTEM is becoming a cornerstone of risk-informed security strategies.

The Top 5 | Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

CyberProof Threat Exposure Management (powered by Interpes)

Modern enterprises require more than just reactive security measures — they need continuous, intelligence-driven risk mitigation. CyberProof’s Threat Exposure Management solution is delivering just that by leveraging real-time threat intelligence, automated risk prioritization, and adversary-driven simulations to help security teams stay one step ahead of attackers. With a strong foothold among global enterprises and MSSPs, CyberProof is consistently enhancing its platform to integrate AI-powered threat modeling, proactive attack surface reduction, and extended security operations center (SOC) support. As organizations embrace a more proactive cybersecurity approach, CyberProof stands out as a leader in CTEM innovation.

IONIX External Exposure Management

With external attack surfaces growing exponentially, IONIX External Exposure Management provides a unified security posture view, enabling organizations to identify vulnerabilities, prioritize risk, and mitigate threats before they can be exploited. Leveraging real-time asset discovery, contextual risk scoring, and AI-driven insights, IONIX delivers continuous threat exposure management that aligns with modern cybersecurity frameworks. IONIX experienced 220% growth in net annual recurring revenue (NARR) in 2024, with enterprises rapidly adopting its platform for its advanced external risk assessment capabilities. With ongoing enhancements in cloud security, API risk management, and automated remediation workflows, IONIX is transforming how organizations safeguard their digital ecosystems.

RedSeal

In a world where attack surfaces are expanding, RedSeal empowers organizations to understand and manage their security risks with unmatched precision. By delivering comprehensive network modeling, continuous exposure assessments, and attack path analysis, RedSeal helps businesses stay ahead of cyber threats in real time. A trusted solution among government agencies, financial institutions, and Fortune 500 enterprises, RedSeal continues to enhance its capabilities with AI-driven risk scoring, cloud security posture management, and proactive attack surface reduction. Its strong customer satisfaction ratings affirm that organizations rely on RedSeal to navigate today’s complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence.

The Nagomi Proactive Defense Platform

Proactive security isn’t just about identifying threats — it’s about remediating them effectively. Nagomi Security’s Proactive Defense Platform is built to help security teams operationalize CTEM, providing real-time exposure insights, automated security response workflows, and threat intelligence-driven remediation. In 2024, Nagomi saw rapid customer adoption, as security teams sought more efficient ways to bridge the gap between detection and response. With continuous product evolution, expanded integrations with EDR/SIEM platforms, and AI-driven incident resolution, Nagomi is delivering an end-to-end CTEM solution that moves beyond just visibility and into actionable security.

