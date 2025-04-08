2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

Gone are the days when annual audits or quarterly pen tests could keep organizations ahead of cyber risk. Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) has emerged as a vital approach, and this year’s finalists are leading the charge with solutions that provide real-time visibility, attack path analysis, and prioritized remediation. These platforms reflect a shift toward continuous, proactive security that maps exposures the way an adversary would—bridging the gap between vulnerability data and actionable defense. As boards demand clearer insights into cyber posture, CTEM is becoming a cornerstone of risk-informed security strategies.