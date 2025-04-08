2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Compliance Solution

RegScale’s Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform has been nominated in the Best Compliance Solution category for its groundbreaking Compliance-as-Code approach, which enables organizations to automate and continuously monitor compliance. Unlike traditional compliance models that rely on periodic audits, RegScale’s platform provides real-time compliance tracking, allowing businesses to quickly identify and address gaps in security controls. This is especially crucial for companies operating in highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and government. The platform uses AI-powered assessments and integrations with cloud security tools to ensure that compliance is dynamic and adaptive, keeping pace with changing regulations. RegScale also enables security teams to generate compliance reports on demand, reducing the burden of manual documentation and audits. By transforming compliance from a static, check-the-box exercise into an ongoing process, RegScale is helping businesses achieve higher security resilience and regulatory alignment with minimal effort.