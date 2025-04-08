Identity

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Authentication Technology

Authentication methods continue to evolve, driven by the need for stronger, frictionless security. Finalists in this category highlight a clear industry trend toward user-friendly yet secure authentication methods, employing advanced technologies to strengthen security while minimizing disruption to user experience.

The Top 5 | Best Authentication Technology

1Kosmos Platform

Traditional authentication methods often force users to choose between security and convenience, but 1Kosmos is eliminating this trade-off with its next-generation identity-proofing and passwordless authentication platform. By combining biometric verification, decentralized identity storage, and blockchain-based security, 1Kosmos ensures that only verified users gain access to critical systems. With rapid adoption in finance, healthcare, and government sectors, 1Kosmos has established itself as a leader in next-gen authentication solutions. The company is continuously enhancing its AI-powered risk assessment models, behavioral analytics, and decentralized identity management capabilities, ensuring that businesses can future-proof their authentication strategies.

Aembit Non-Human Identity and Access Management Platform

In today’s interconnected world, non-human identities — such as workloads, APIs, and cloud services — are increasingly exploited in cyberattacks. Aembit’s Non-Human Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution is revolutionizing how organizations secure machine-to-machine authentication, ensuring that workloads and applications authenticate securely without human intervention. As businesses accelerate cloud adoption and automation, Aembit is gaining traction among DevOps teams, security architects, and enterprises managing complex cloud infrastructures. The company is continuously advancing its machine identity security platform, integrating risk-based policy enforcement, real-time analytics, and AI-driven anomaly detection to strengthen authentication in multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

Axiad Conductor

Organizations are grappling with fragmented authentication solutions, leading to security gaps and inefficiencies. Axiad Conductor addresses this challenge by providing a comprehensive authentication platform that integrates passwordless MFA, certificate-based authentication (CBA), and phishing-resistant access controls. With its growing adoption among enterprises and government agencies, Axiad Conductor is helping businesses eliminate weak passwords, reduce authentication fatigue, and enforce Zero Trust security models. The company continues to enhance its platform with AI-driven fraud detection, adaptive authentication policies, and expanded FIDO2/WebAuthn support, ensuring that businesses can secure identities without compromising user convenience.

Portnox Conditional Access for Applications

Securing application access requires intelligent, real-time decision-making, and Portnox’s Conditional Access for Applications delivers exactly that. The platform provides adaptive, risk-based authentication policies that assess device posture, user behavior, and contextual risk factors before granting access. With strong adoption in highly regulated industries, Portnox is empowering organizations to implement granular access controls without disrupting user experience. The company recently expanded its support for Microsoft Azure AD and identity federation, enabling businesses to enforce Zero Trust access across cloud and on-premises environments. As threat landscapes evolve, Portnox is continuously innovating to enhance adaptive authentication capabilities.

WatchGuard AuthPoint MFA

Authentication is one of the most critical layers of cybersecurity, and WatchGuard’s AuthPoint MFA delivers robust, scalable, and easy-to-deploy multi-factor authentication (MFA) for organizations of all sizes. By leveraging mobile push notifications, QR code-based authentication, and biometrics, AuthPoint adds a strong security layer to prevent unauthorized access. With a growing customer base spanning enterprises, SMBs, and MSPs, WatchGuard has positioned AuthPoint MFA as a leading authentication solution. The platform continues to evolve, with enhancements in identity federation, Zero Trust integrations, and AI-driven authentication analytics. As businesses prioritize frictionless yet secure authentication, WatchGuard remains at the forefront of MFA innovation.

