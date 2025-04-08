Application security

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best Application Security Solution

Application vulnerabilities remain a significant security concern. This year’s finalists have developed advanced solutions that embed robust security measures throughout the application lifecycle, reflecting the industry’s growing emphasis on proactive, integrated application security strategies that preempt vulnerabilities before deployment.

The Top 5 | Best Application Security Solution

DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform

Cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting application vulnerabilities to conduct automated fraud, credential stuffing, web scraping, and API abuse. DataDome’s Cyberfraud Protection Platform provides real-time, AI-driven protection against these threats, ensuring that applications, user accounts, and digital transactions remain secure from automated cyberattacks. By combining machine learning, behavioral analysis, and adaptive security intelligence, DataDome can instantly detect and mitigate malicious bot activity, preventing fraud before it impacts customer accounts, e-commerce transactions, and financial operations. The platform is trusted by global enterprises, providing seamless integration with cloud-based applications, mobile environments, and high-traffic digital platforms. With continuous investment in AI-driven fraud prevention and an expanding portfolio of security solutions, DataDome remains at the forefront of protecting businesses from cybercriminals targeting application vulnerabilities. Their cutting-edge approach to fraud prevention ensures that companies can maintain trust, security, and business continuity in an increasingly digital world.

Human Defense Platform

Cybercriminals are deploying more sophisticated automated attack techniques than ever before, targeting applications, APIs, and user authentication systems with bot-driven fraud, credential stuffing, and advanced evasion tactics. HUMAN Security’s Defense Platform is designed to counter these threats at scale, leveraging real-time behavioral analytics, AI-powered fraud detection, and an intelligence-driven security architecture to identify and neutralize malicious activity before it impacts business operations. HUMAN’s proprietary threat intelligence engine continuously monitors and adapts to emerging attack patterns, ensuring that businesses remain one step ahead of adversaries. The platform has been widely adopted by Fortune 500 enterprises across industries such as e-commerce, finance, and media, reinforcing its position as a leader in application fraud prevention. In 2024, HUMAN secured over $50 million in new investments, further strengthening its commitment to cybersecurity research, global threat intelligence expansion, and innovation in digital fraud mitigation.

PreZero

The rise of AI-driven cyberattacks and software supply chain exploits has placed application security at the forefront of organizational concerns. Qwiet AI’s PreZero platform is a revolutionary solution that integrates machine learning, static analysis, and AI-driven threat intelligence to detect and remediate vulnerabilities in code before deployment. By leveraging PreZero’s advanced scanning and risk analysis capabilities, organizations can identify zero-day threats, mitigate supply chain risks, and ensure the security of their applications throughout the development lifecycle. One of the key differentiators of PreZero is its ability to integrate seamlessly into DevSecOps pipelines, enabling security teams and developers to work collaboratively without slowing down software releases. Qwiet AI’s adaptive AI-driven model continuously evolves, learning from real-world attack patterns to stay ahead of emerging threats. With strong enterprise adoption, robust funding, and continuous investment in AI-powered vulnerability detection, Qwiet AI is setting a new standard for proactive application security in the age of automated threats.

Tailscale

Traditional VPNs and perimeter-based firewalls are no longer sufficient to protect modern, distributed applications. Tailscale is revolutionizing secure networking by providing a Zero Trust, identity-based approach to application access and internal service protection. Unlike legacy access control models, Tailscale leverages WireGuard-based peer-to-peer connectivity, ensuring that only authenticated users and devices can access protected applications — without exposing sensitive services to the public internet. This lightweight, scalable, and developer-friendly security model eliminates the operational complexity of traditional VPNs, reducing attack surfaces and enhancing security for remote teams, cloud-native applications, and hybrid infrastructure environments. With a fast-growing user base across enterprises, startups, and security-conscious organizations, Tailscale is redefining how businesses secure internal applications, remote workforces, and cloud-based infrastructure in a frictionless yet highly secure manner.

Zenity Security Governance Platform

As organizations embrace low-code and no-code development to accelerate digital transformation, they inadvertently introduce new security challenges, misconfigurations, and compliance risks. Zenity is the industry’s first Security Governance Platform built to protect low-code and no-code applications, enabling organizations to maintain security and governance while empowering rapid innovation. With Zenity’s automated risk detection, policy enforcement, and governance controls, security teams can gain visibility into low-code development environments, prevent unauthorized data exposure, and ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks. The platform seamlessly integrates with major low-code platforms like Microsoft Power Apps, ServiceNow, and Salesforce, providing real-time monitoring and adaptive security controls. As the adoption of low-code development skyrockets, Zenity is playing a critical role in securing this new frontier, ensuring that speed and innovation never come at the cost of security.

