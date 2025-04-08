Application security
2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best API Security Solution
With APIs becoming prime targets for cyberattacks, securing these critical assets is increasingly important. The finalists this year provide sophisticated, dynamic protection against API vulnerabilities, reflecting the industry’s broader acknowledgment of APIs as key security vectors requiring specialized, advanced security solutions.Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.
An In-Depth Guide to Application Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.
