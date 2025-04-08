Application security

2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best API Security Solution

With APIs becoming prime targets for cyberattacks, securing these critical assets is increasingly important. The finalists this year provide sophisticated, dynamic protection against API vulnerabilities, reflecting the industry’s broader acknowledgment of APIs as key security vectors requiring specialized, advanced security solutions.

Click here to see our full list of 2025 SC Award finalists.

An In-Depth Guide to Application Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.

The Top 5 | Best API Security Solution

API Security Protection Platform

Salt Security is leading the charge in proactive API security, leveraging AI-powered risk analysis and real-time attack prevention to safeguard APIs from business logic attacks, misconfigurations, and unauthorized access. The Salt Security API Protection Platform continuously monitors API traffic, identifying anomalous patterns, API abuse, and evolving threats. With a robust customer base and a relentless focus on research and development, Salt Security is pioneering next-gen API security innovations to keep businesses one step ahead of API-targeted cybercriminals.

F5 Distributed Cloud API Security

Enterprises face a growing challenge in securing APIs across hybrid, multi-cloud environments, and F5’s Distributed Cloud API Security is built to solve this problem. The platform provides API discovery, governance, authentication enforcement, and runtime protection, ensuring that APIs remain secure, compliant, and attack-resistant. F5’s integrated approach to API security reduces complexity, allowing organizations to secure APIs from a single, centralized platform. With continuous product enhancements, machine-learning-driven anomaly detection, and a strong enterprise adoption rate, F5 is helping businesses fortify their API security strategies.

The Traceable AI Security Platform

APIs are now the universal attack vector, making Traceable AI’s security-first approach more crucial than ever. Traceable AI Security Platform delivers full-lifecycle API protection, using machine learning and deep behavioral analytics to identify anomalous API activity, prevent API-specific attacks, and stop unauthorized data access. Unlike traditional API security tools, Traceable provides real-time, context-driven insights into API interactions, user behavior, and potential threats. With a strong and expanding customer base, Traceable is continuously evolving, enhancing AI-driven detection models, risk scoring, and automated response capabilities to help businesses stay ahead of API-based cyber threats.

Treblle API Intelligence Platform

APIs are complex, but securing them doesnt have to be. Treblles API Intelligence Platform provides real-time API monitoring, security insights, and performance analytics, helping organizations detect vulnerabilities, enforce security policies, and optimize API interactions. Treblles lightweight, developer-friendly solution is designed for rapid deployment and seamless integration, making API security accessible to businesses of all sizes. With continuous platform enhancements and an expanding customer base, Treblle is simplifying API security without sacrificing effectiveness.

Wallarm Advanced API Security

With APIs being increasingly targeted by automated attacks and fraud, Wallarm Advanced API Security ensures businesses remain protected. The platform delivers real-time API discovery, attack detection, and threat mitigation, shielding organizations from data leakage, credential stuffing, and API abuse. Wallarm’s hybrid SaaS model provides continuous updates, leveraging advanced AI and behavioral analytics to detect zero-day threats and emerging API vulnerabilities. With a rapidly growing global customer base and ongoing investment in API security research and threat intelligence, Wallarm is setting the standard for scalable, automated API protection.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BannerBrowserCache CrammingCommon Gateway Interface (CGI)ClientCookieDLL InjectionDynamic Link Library

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds