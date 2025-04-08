2025 SC Awards Finalists: Best API Security Solution

APIs are now the universal attack vector, making Traceable AI’s security-first approach more crucial than ever. Traceable AI Security Platform delivers full-lifecycle API protection, using machine learning and deep behavioral analytics to identify anomalous API activity, prevent API-specific attacks, and stop unauthorized data access. Unlike traditional API security tools, Traceable provides real-time, context-driven insights into API interactions, user behavior, and potential threats. With a strong and expanding customer base, Traceable is continuously evolving, enhancing AI-driven detection models, risk scoring, and automated response capabilities to help businesses stay ahead of API-based cyber threats.