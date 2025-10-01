Secure cloud deployments simplified with CIS hardened images

Cloud adoption has transformed how organizations build and scale infrastructure, but it’s also introduced new challenges. Misconfigurations, unpatched software, and inconsistent security practices are just some leading causes of breaches in today's cloud environments. In this landscape, organizations must spin up cloud security from the very beginning and not bolt it on afterward.That’s where CIS Hardened Images® come in. They're virtual machine images that are pre-hardened to the secure recommendations of the industry-leading CIS Benchmarks®. As such, CIS Hardened Images offer a streamlined path to secure cloud deployments. They're built with security embedded from the start, reducing the attack surface from the moment they're spun up. For enterprise decision-makers and technical influencers, CIS Hardened Images represent a smarter, faster way to deploy with confidence.
By starting with a secure image like a CIS Hardened Image, organizations also reduce the need for reactive fixes and emergency patches. This proactive approach lowers the likelihood of vulnerabilities slipping through the cracks and helps maintain a stronger security posture over time.
Financial services: Meet stringent compliance requirements while reducing risk exposure. Healthcare and pharma: Protect sensitive data and defend against ransomware with infrastructure that's secure by design. Technology: Accelerate cloud-native deployments with security built into every container. Manufacturing: Secure operational technology (OT) environments and reduce downtime from cyber threats. C-Suite and VP-level executives: Gain peace of mind with reduced risk, faster compliance, and better ROI. Directors and managers: Simplify implementation and tooling with ready-to-deploy secure images. Consultants: Deliver actionable frameworks and best practices that clients can trust.
A consistent security baseline across cloud environmentsOne of the biggest challenges in cloud security is maintaining consistency. Different teams, tools, and environments often lead to fragmented security postures. CIS Hardened Images solve this by providing a standardized starting point aligned to the CIS Benchmarks whether you're deploying in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or on premises. This consistency helps security teams enforce policies more effectively and reduces the likelihood of configuration drift. It also simplifies collaboration between DevOps and security teams, aligning both toward a common goal: secure infrastructure from the start.
Accelerated compliance and easier auditsFor industries like financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing, regulatory compliance is mission-critical. CIS Hardened Images help organizations meet requirements like PCI DSS, HIPAA, FFIEC, and HITECH more efficiently by embedding security controls directly into the infrastructure.Auditors can trace configurations back to the CIS Benchmarks, making documentation and evidence collection faster and more straightforward. This not only shortens audit cycles but also reduces the burden on internal teams, freeing them to focus on strategic initiatives.
Reducing risk from misconfigurations and vulnerabilitiesAccording to SentinelOne, misconfigurations were responsible for 23% of cloud security incidents between January 2025 and August 2025. CIS Hardened Images mitigate this risk by eliminating insecure defaults and ensuring that systems are patched and configured according to best practices.Want to learn more about how CIS Hardened Images reduce the occurrence of misconfigurations? Check out CIS's video below.<div class="wistia_responsive_padding" style="padding:56.25% 0 0 0;position:relative;"><div class="wistia_responsive_wrapper" style="height:100%;left:0;position:absolute;top:0;width:100%;"><iframe src="https://fast.wistia.net/embed/iframe/ecuci8q817?web_component=true&seo=true" title="Avoid Misconfigurations in the Cloud with CIS Hardened Images Video" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" class="wistia_embed" name="wistia_embed" width="100%" height="100%"></iframe></div></div>
