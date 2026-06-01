How to defend at machine speed: A post-LLM era playbook 

The cybersecurity landscape has shifted in ways that most security programs are struggling, and failing, to catch up to. Powerful AI models have given adversaries an asymmetric advantage in vulnerability discovery, exploit development, and operational scale. This is the reality defining what we call the

Recent threat intelligence starkly illustrates the change.

Figure 1. February 2026 Fortigate Campaign

Speed amplifies this scale

A single adversary group leveraged a Fortinet exposure to run 2,500 operations across more than 100 countries simultaneously. Campaigns that once affected three to five organizations can now. Multi-step attack chains that previously demanded skilled operators now execute in minutes, withwhen low-skilled attackers get stuck.

In 2024, the mean time between a CVE being published to a working exploit was 56 days. By 2025, it had shrunk to 23 days.

An analysis of 3,532 CVE-exploit pairs across CISA KEV, VulnCheck KEV, and ExploitDB reveals a stark shift: the window betweenandhas collapsed from weeks down to roughly

The spaghetti handoff: Why defenders can’t keep up

The right way to read this number is not that every organization gets attacked within an hour of a CVE dropping. It’s that once a vulnerability becomes public, through a CVE, a GitHub advisory, or a research post, adversaries have a new option in their toolkit almost immediately. And, if one technique fails, they usually have others on deck, and ready to roll.

While attackers have automated their operations, defensive workflows remain fragmented. Security teams are saddled with what I call the

Figure 2. The spaghetti handoff and the growing speed gap between attackers and defenders

CTI passes findings to red teams, who hand off to blue teams, who coordinate with vulnerability management and IT. Every handoff adds delay. Long meetings, Jira tickets, annual leaves, family emergencies, and competing priorities all serve to widen the gap between attacker speed and defender response.

It should come as no surprise that AI-driven attacks have

Boards know how to handle managed risk because they have historical data and established frameworks in place. But when, the

Three pillars of readiness to match machine-speed attackers

It becomes an unmanaged risk, and this is what’s pulling security leaders into business conversations about disruption and resilience.

Building resilience in the post-LLM era requires three coordinated capabilities.

comes first. You can’t manage what you can’t see, and that means continuous attack surface discovery rather than quarterly snapshots that are obsolete the moment they’re produced.

is second. Since patching everything in the available window is essentially impossible, organizations must harden their network and endpoint controls and sharpen their detection and response efforts. The goal is twofold: shrink the attack surface and buy time.

is the third pillar, and it’sTeams invest in exposure management, harden controls, and refine incident response plans, but can’t answer a simple question:Without evidence, security improvement remains

Two sides of validation: BAS and autonomous pentesting

[Picus CTO and co-founder Volkan Erturk breaks down each pillar with real-world examples in his recent Autonomous Validation Summit session, now available on demand .]

Today, validation requires two complementary perspectives.

Breach and attack simulation (BAS) addresses the defensive side. By running real adversary TTPs against your prevention and detection layers, you see what’s actually being blocked, what you’re detecting, and. This is how you identify residual risk, prioritize fixes, and prove ROI on the controls you already own. Three lessons matter here: scope accurately, because testing a lab policy tells you nothing about production; cover the right threats, because dumping 100,000 TTPs into an environment buries the signal; and test continuously, because every environment changes.

Figure 3. Two Pillars, One Continuous Loop: BAS and Autonomous Pentesting

Both perspectives are essential. Neither one is enough on its own.

Autonomous penetration testing addresses the offensive side. Rather than asking whether controls work, it asks. It discovers exposures,, validates exploitability, and proves which combinations reach your crown jewels (like Domain Admin accounts). Attackers don’t care about CVSS scores. They chain low-severity findings into something that can provide a critical impact, and your validation needs to do the same.

From human speed to machine speed: Autonomous validation

Together, BAS and Autonomous Pentesting give you a complete picture: where you are hardened, where you are exposed, and which exposures actually matter.

So far, so good. The last step is responding at machine speed,

Agentic workflows close that gap.

Even with the right tools, human-paced workflows can’t match adversaries running at machine speed.

Figure 3. Agentic Workflow for an Emerging Threat Response

whether a new CISA alert, a fresh CVE, or a threat actor campaign,: enrichment, baseline analysis,andexecution,with business context, andor. Executive andare generated without a single manual handoff.

Security teams shift from operational load to strategic oversight: auditing, coaching, and refining workflows rather than executing them step by step.

Autonomous validation makes this possible.

. [Watch Volkan Erturk walk through this exact workflow in his Autonomous Validation Summit session

Ready to operationalize this before the July disclosure wave?

The post-Mythos timeline isn’t theoretical. Over 99% of what Mythos discovered remains unpatched, and public disclosure is fast approaching in July. Our new brief, Surviving the Post-Mythos Era: 12 Actions to Validate Your Defenses Before July, gives security leaders a vendor-neutral playbook to follow now.

12 concrete recommendations across four themes: Validate, Detect and Respond, Harden, and Organize and Prepare

A framework for building a continuously updated defensive effectiveness score your board can actually use, replacing quarterly snapshots with real-time proof

A five-action Week One checklist to test your controls, measure patch latency, and brief leaders on the Glasswing timeline

Inside you’ll find:

Defending at human speed against machine-speed adversaries is no longer a strategy, it’s an acceptance of risk.