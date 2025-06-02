AI that empowers: Redefining security operations excellence with AI + human expertise

While Others Built Hype, We Built Results

Let’s be honest: If there were a gold medal for shouting “AI!” the loudest, the cybersecurity industry would already need a bigger podium. Somewhere between AI-branded buzzwords and press releases celebrating beta features, the real story — the story of operational excellence and measurable impact — got buried.

At eSentire , we didn’t “pivot to AI” — we’ve been operationalizing it for years. Our Atlas Expert AI , a multi-agent, generative system, isn’t an idea in a lab or a demo in development. It’s in production. Right now. Running across our global security operation and Atlas Sec Ops platform, empowering, not replacing our analysts, and producing outcomes that are redefining Managed Detection and Response

So while the market was shouting AI from the rooftops, we had already embedded secure, transparent, and human-validated Agentic AI into every layer of our operation. We didn’t get on the AI megaphone because we didn’t think you’d care how we did it. You’d be focused on how good we are at preventing business disruption. No beta tags. No asterisks. Just real AI, accelerating human investigations and delivering real results.

35% faster threat intelligence vs commercial feeds 99% noise reduction across customer environments 95% SOC expert alignment with Atlas AI investigations 43X investigation acceleration with 5 hours of investigation work achieved in less than 7 minutes 99.3% of threats isolated at the first host 200+ new threat protections added per day to harden customer defenses 96% SOC analyst retention, with an average tenure of 6 years

And those results? They speak for themselves:

AI That Accelerates Analysts — Not Replaces Them

We didn’t just build a simple AI Assistant. We built a Predictive Threat Defense Network across our platform to serve our 2000+ customers globally — one that gets smarter, faster, and more resilient every day.

Let’s be clear: Atlas Expert AI doesn’t replace our human experts — it amplifies them. Built on over 25 years of cybersecurity expertise and informed by investigations from over 2,000 global customers, our AI is transparent, explainable, and always under human oversight.

The Guide You Actually Need

Every AI-driven investigation is reviewed and refined by SOC experts. The result? The fastest path from signal to action — with context, correlation, and confidence.

If you're wondering whether all those AI claims in the MDR space are legit, you’re not alone. That’s why we created a guide to help you cut through the noise:

Human-AI collaboration frameworks Autonomous decision-making (with oversight) Transparency and auditability Adversarial testing and security validation Real performance metrics, not marketing fluff

Inside, we cover:

AI You Can Trust. Outcomes You Can Prove.

Because before you trust an MDR provider’s AI, you should be able to verify it.

At eSentire, we’re not just adapting to the AI era — we’re leading it. Responsibly. Securely. In full production, with our human experts in the driver’s seat. We’ve taken a clear-eyed approach to AI, building in safeguards, securing every layer, and continuously evaluating its performance against real-world threats.

So, if you’re looking for proof over promise, expertise over experimentation, and outcomes over optics — we’re ready when you are.