Zero-day attack-related breach reported by Nippon Steel Solutions

Nippon Steel Solutions, the leading Japanese steelmaker's cloud and cybersecurity service-focused subsidiary, has confirmed having information from its customers, partners, and employees pilfered following a March data breach facilitated by the exploitation of a network equipment zero-day vulnerability, reports Security Affairs.
Infiltration of NS Solutions' systems allowed threat actors to exfiltrate customers' names, company names, job titles, affiliations, company addresses, business email addresses, and phone numbers, as well as partners' names and business email addresses, and employees' names, email addresses, positions, and departments, noted the firm in a data breach notice. NS Solutions stressed that none of its cloud services have been affected by the incident and that there has been no evidence suggesting misuse of the stolen data. "...[W]ith the advice of external experts, we have taken appropriate measures, such as isolating and reconstructing the devices that were illegally accessed, as well as measures to address remaining risks, such as strengthening exit measures and behavior detection, and have restored the safety of our companys internal network," said NS Solutions.
