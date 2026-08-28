X uncovers 200,000 Chinese bot accounts

X has identified approximately 200,000 bot accounts, with 200 specifically amplifying anti-AI content and targeting concerns about data centers. This operation appears to be an attempt to interfere with public discourse surrounding American AI and energy policy, with further coverage provided by Tech Radar.

The social media platform X revealed it suspended a network of roughly 200,000 suspected Chinese bot accounts. A subset of these, numbering 200, were observed posting content designed to manipulate discussions on AI and energy policy. These posts focused on amplifying concerns that AI data centers are increasing household electricity costs and straining the US power grid, often using visual narratives to depict data center operators profiting at the expense of consumers.

This operation follows a similar discovery by OpenAI, which also identified likely Chinese accounts using ChatGPT to create propaganda criticizing US data centers. Industry experts suggest these coordinated campaigns may aim to slow US AI infrastructure development while China advances its own capabilities. Both X and OpenAI have suspended the identified accounts, emphasizing their commitment to platform authenticity and vigilance against foreign interference.