X investigates mass password reset attempts following X Money launch

As reported by TechCrunch, X is actively investigating a surge of unsolicited password reset emails targeting its users, which appears to be linked to the recent launch of its new payments service, X Money.

Users have reported receiving numerous password reset emails, prompting X product engineer Mridul Singhai to acknowledge the issue on the platform. Singhai stated that attackers may be attempting to exploit the new X Money service, which includes a bank card and aims to facilitate creator payments, to gain unauthorized access to accounts. However, X has found no evidence of successful breaches thus far and has apologized for the inconvenience.

The company's general counsel, James Burnham, issued a strong statement vowing to hold accountable anyone attempting to victimize users. In response, users are advising each other to enable two-factor authentication.