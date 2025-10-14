Workforce termination orders affect several CISA divisions

Industry sources revealed that several divisions of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were affected by reduction-in-force notices announced by Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, amid the ongoing government shutdown, according to Nextgov/FCW

Staff members from CISA's Stakeholder Engagement Division, Infrastructure Security Division, and Integrated Operations Division were among the impacted. All sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation from the Trump administration, which has stated plans to carry out workforce cuts. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the layoffs are intended to help CISA "get back on mission."

Prior DHS budget justification documents suggest that parts of the Chemical Security subdivision were already slated to wind down programs and initiatives. A court filing indicated that 176 DHS employees were laid off, though the exact number within CISA remains uncertain.

Additional reductions may occur across the federal workforce. CISA's role in addressing misinformation has drawn criticism from the administration, which has sought to "refocus" the agency, following past collaborations with social media platforms to combat false information about elections, COVID-19, and other 2020 issues.