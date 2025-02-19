Malware, Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

Winnti attacks set sights on Japan

Privacy concept: pixelated words Malware on digital background, 3d render

(Adobe Stock)

Japan had organizations in the energy, manufacturing, and materials industries targeted by Chinese state-sponsored hacking operation Winnti, also known as APT41, as part of the RevivalStone attack campaign last March, according to The Hacker News.

Intrusions involved the exploitation of an enterprise resource planning system's SQL injection vulnerability to facilitate the deployment of China Chopper and Behinder web shells, reconnaissance and lateral movement efforts, and the distribution of updated Winnti malware, which features more sophisticated security bypass measures and encryption algorithms, a report from Japanese cybersecurity firm LAC showed. Attackers also leveraged a shared account to compromise a managed service provider, whose infrastructure was later tapped to deliver the malware to three other entities, said LAC researchers, who also discovered TreadStone and StoneV5 references in the campaign. "If TreadStone has the same meaning as the Winnti malware, it is only speculation, but StoneV5 could also mean Version 5, and it is possible that the malware used in this attack is Winnti v5.0," researchers added.

Related

More advanced Snake Keylogger variant emerges

Despite featuring the same keystroke logging, screenshot capturing, and clipboard data gathering capabilities as earlier versions, such novel Snake Keylogger variant leverages an AutoIT-compiled binary as an executable file, which allows more effective concealment of malicious activity, a report from Fortinet FortiGuard Labs showed.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionDarknetDeauthentication AttackDefacementDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDrive-by DownloadHybrid AttackInformation WarfareReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds