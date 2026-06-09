Windows 10 KB5094127 update fixes vulnerabilities, enhances Secure Boot monitoring

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 KB5094127 update, addressing vulnerabilities from the June 2026 Patch Tuesday and introducing new capabilities for monitoring the deployment of updated Secure Boot certificates. This update is available for Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC and users enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. After installation, Windows 10 will be updated to build 19045.7417, and Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 will be updated to build 19044.7417, as reported by Bleeping Computer.

The KB5094127 update primarily focuses on security enhancements and bug fixes, as Microsoft is no longer introducing new features to Windows 10. It incorporates fixes for approximately 200 vulnerabilities, including three zero-day flaws that were publicly disclosed. Key changes include improvements to File Explorer search, with enhanced support for Chinese text and UTF-8 encoded files. Additionally, the update enables dynamic status reporting for Secure Boot within the Windows Security App and introduces a new policy setting, LimitSecureBootRequiredServiceData, to control the Secure Boot service data sent to Microsoft. This aims to manage the rollout of new Secure Boot certificates, ensuring devices receive them only after demonstrating successful update signals.

Microsoft also noted a known issue that may trigger BitLocker recovery prompts on certain systems after installing recent updates, particularly those with specific BitLocker Group Policy configurations.