Widespread Android malware campaign hits India

Fifty-thousand Android device users across India are believed to have had their personal and banking details compromised as part of a sweeping FatBoyPanel malware campaign, according to SecurityWeek.

Over 1,000 malicious apps and nearly 1,000 phone numbers have been leveraged by a single threat actor to facilitate the deployment of about 900 malware samples with similar code and user interface that were primarily aimed at banking app users, a Zimperium report showed. Hard-coded phone numbers in the apps also enabled OTP and SMS exfiltration. "The malware exploits SMS permissions to intercept and exfiltrate messages, including OTPs, facilitating unauthorized transactions. Additionally, it employs stealth techniques to hide its icon and resist uninstallation, ensuring persistence on the compromised devices," said Zimperium researchers, who discovered 2.5 GB of data within the over 220 internet-exposed Firebase storage buckets used in the coordinated attack campaign found to have been operated by several users.

Novel crypto-targeting SparkCat malware campaign examined

Both Android and iOS versions of SparkCat exploit the Google ML Kit library's optical character recognition model to facilitate the exfiltration of crypto wallet recovery phrase-containing images to attackers' command-and-control server via Rust, a report from Kaspersky revealed.

Sliver malware spread via SimpleHelp RMM exploits

Initial exploitation of SimpleHelp RMM vulnerabilities to link with a targeted endpoint is followed by the execution of several discovery commands obtaining system and network data, domain controller details, and CrowdStrike Falcon information, according to an analysis from cybersecurity provider Field Effect.

