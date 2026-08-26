WhatsApp enhances account security with passkeys and stronger verification

Based on information from Bleeping Computer, WhatsApp is rolling out new account security features, including support for multiple passkeys and upgraded two-step verification to bolster user protection.

WhatsApp has introduced the ability for users to create multiple passkeys, allowing separate secure logins for different devices and platforms. Additionally, the platform has upgraded its two-step verification, moving from a six-digit PIN to a more robust alphanumeric password system, which includes special characters for increased protection against guessing. These updates aim to make it harder to gain unauthorized access. The company is also providing more context on call screens for unknown numbers, displaying information such as the caller's country and any mutual groups, to help users identify and avoid potential scam calls.

These measures are part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to combat scams and sophisticated threats, following previous introductions like "Strict Account Settings" for high-risk individuals and alerts for fraudulent device-linking requests. The optional "Scam Alert" feature, which uses local machine learning, further assists in flagging potential scam messages.