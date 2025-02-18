Websites of leading Lithuanian food producer compromised

Major Lithuanian food manufacturer UAB Vičiūnų grupė had numerous of its websites breached and infected with malicious code that could facilitate system data exfiltration from and further payload deployment on website visitors' computers, Cybernews reports.

"It would be best to forget about their existence altogether. And since they pose a great danger — they can attack visitors in various ways — it would probably be healthy to block them immediately. It's likely that this is just a reflection of larger problems within the VIČI group," said cybersecurity researcher Darius Povilaitis, who discovered the compromise of the Lithuanian food giant's websites. Additional details regarding the perpetrator of the attack against UAB Vičiūnų grupė remain uncertain. Such an incident comes after the politician Visvaldas Matijosaitis, who controls the group of companies, was discovered to have facilitated the export of sanctioned goods to Russia that may have been leveraged in its war against Ukraine.