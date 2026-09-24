Vicarius launches AI engine to write software flaw remediation scripts

Vicarius Inc. has launched an artificial intelligence engine named ScriptAI, designed to automatically generate detection and remediation scripts for software vulnerabilities when no vendor patch is available. This new tool aims to address the gap between the disclosure of a software flaw and the availability of a fix, a problem that has seen exploit times decrease significantly. The engine is integrated into Vicarius's vRx platform, based on information published by Silicon Angle.

ScriptAI addresses what Vicarius describes as a capacity issue in vulnerability remediation, rather than a discovery problem, citing the rapid emergence of exploitable code by AI models. The engine operates within the vRx platform, drafting detection and remediation logic for vulnerabilities lacking vendor patches. Vicarius researchers review this logic before execution. The platform then deploys the script and verifies its effectiveness on affected systems, a process the company claims takes under an hour, compared to weeks for manual efforts.

A deterministic judge, separate from language models, provides a pass/fail verdict, with validated cases including cryptographically signed evidence manifests for customer verification. Scripts include pre-checks, apply fixes, verify results, and can roll back changes to prevent production disruptions. This new service is available to existing vRx customers.