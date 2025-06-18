Investigation into the incident, which individuals close to the matter noted to have been discovered earlier this year, has revealed no impact on customers, said Viasat in a statement. "Viasat believes that the incident has been remediated and has not detected any recent activity related to this event," the firm added. Such a development comes months after U.S. officials confirmed that nine telecommunications firms, including AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies, had been infiltrated by Salt Typhoon in attacks that enabled widespread geolocation and phone recording activities, impacting officials involved in the campaigns of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Officials' claims have since been refuted by China, which regarded the statements as disinformation.
Viasat reportedly compromised in Salt Typhoon attack campaign
U.S. satellite communications company Viasat was reported by Bloomberg News to have been compromised by Chinese state-sponsored threat group Salt Typhoon as part of a cyberespionage campaign in the lead up to last year's presidential election, according to Reuters.
