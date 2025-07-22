User IP-leaking ExpressVPN vulnerability addressed

Chinese state-sponsored threat operations Linen Typhoon, also known as APT27, Emissary Panda, and Bronze Union, and Violet Typhoon, also known as APT31, Judgment Panda, and Bronze Vinewood, as well as the suspected China-based hacking group Storm-2603 have been targeting vulnerable internet-exposed Microsoft SharePoint servers impacted by the flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-53770 and CVE-2025-53771, since earlier this month, reports The Hacker News.