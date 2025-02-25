US indicts dark web credential fraudster

Michigan man Andrew Shenkosky has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, computer access information trafficking, and possession of unauthorized access devices over allegedly purchasing nearly 2,500 stolen credentials from the now-defunct dark web marketplace Genesis Market, which were later leveraged in scams and resold in another cybercrime marketplace, according to SecurityWeek

While some of the credentials had been used to exfiltrate funds from a bank account in 2020, others had been peddled on the RaidForums marketplace, which was disrupted in 2022, said the Justice Department.