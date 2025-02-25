Michigan man Andrew Shenkosky has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, computer access information trafficking, and possession of unauthorized access devices over allegedly purchasing nearly 2,500 stolen credentials from the now-defunct dark web marketplace Genesis Market, which were later leveraged in scams and resold in another cybercrime marketplace, according to SecurityWeek.While some of the credentials had been used to exfiltrate funds from a bank account in 2020, others had been peddled on the RaidForums marketplace, which was disrupted in 2022, said the Justice Department. Such a development comes months after a Buffalo Police detective was also indicted for purportedly buying compromised credentials from Genesis Market. Genesis Market had been completely shut down after its administrators sought to continue the marketplace's operations following the sequestration of its surface web domain and the arrest of 120 individuals as part of an international law enforcement crackdown in April 2023.
Threat Intelligence, Identity
US indicts dark web credential fraudster
