US indicts alleged Snowflake hackers

TechCrunch reports that hackers Connor Moucka and John Binns have been charged by the U.S. for their involvement in the widespread compromise of organizations served by cloud provider Snowflake.

Both Moucka, also known as waif, catist, judische, and cllyels, and Binns, also known as j_irdev1337 and irdev, have not only obtained 50 billion sensitive call and text records from a major telecommunications firm believed to be AT&T but also extorted nearly $2.5 million worth of cryptocurrency from at least three of their victims between November 2023 and early October, according to an indictment from the Department of Justice. Attacks against Snowflake instances have impacted more than 160 other organizations, including Ticketmaster and Santander Bank. Such a development comes after Canadian authorities arrested Moucka last week. On the other hand, Binns, who admitted to having conducted the attack against AT&T, was apprehended by Turkish law enforcement in July.