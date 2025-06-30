Network Security, Application security, Privacy

US data privacy threatened by free VPN apps

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Google and Apple were reported by the Tech Transparency Project to have continued hosting free VPN apps linked to Chinese companies in their respective app stores, presenting significant privacy and national security threat to the U.S., months after the TTP disclosed that over a fifth of such apps on the U.S. Apple App Store had been under Chinese firms, according to Hackread.

Numerous free VPN apps previously identified by TTP had been associated with China-linked cybersecurity firm Qihoo 360, including Turbo VPN, VPN Proxy Master, Signal Secure VPN, and Snap VPN. While both Snap VPN and Thunder VPN had been removed from the Apple App Store, the persistence of other free VPNs may indicate financial benefit for both Apple and Google, said TTP researchers. Such findings have prompted Deepwatch CISO Chad Cragle to urge both Apple and Google to promptly act on the Chinese-owned free VPN apps. "It's time for the platforms to take responsibility and set the example. You can't claim to prioritize privacy if youre letting other parties control the playbook," said Cragle.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BannerBerkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND)BroadcastCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Circuit Switched NetworkClientCollisionComputer NetworkInference Attack

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds