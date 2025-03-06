US cyber, national security threatened by federal job cuts, experts say

CyberScoop reports that the Trump administration's attempted firing of all probationary federal employees, including those in cybersecurity, was regarded by former intelligence officials to be detrimental to U.S. cyber and national security during a hearing before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Mounting Chinese state-sponsored cyber intrusions against U.S. critical infrastructure necessitates elevated expertise at the National Security Agency and other agencies, said former NSA Director of Cybersecurity Rob Joyce.

"Eliminating probationary employees will destroy a pipeline of top talent responsible for hunting and eradicating [Chinese] threats," Joyce added.

Former Office of the Director of National Intelligence Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center Director Laura Gallante also said that the attempted removal of cyber staff could greatly diminish federal efforts to counter cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Such a move was also slammed by Democrat legislators in a separate congressional hearing.