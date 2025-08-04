While neither nefarious network activity nor foul play has been observed, the organization had inadequate logging and insecure credential storage that increase the threat of covert illicit cyber activity, the joint CISA and USCG report showed. Aside from having various workstations having shared local admin credentials, the organization also had no remote access restrictions for local admin accounts, as well as inadequate IT and operational technology asset segmentation. Numerous issues have also been observed in the organization's Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition and HVAC systems. "Given that SCADA and HVAC systems control physical processes, compromises of these systems can have real-world consequences, including risks to personnel safety, infrastructure integrity, and equipment functionality," said the report.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Vulnerability Management
US critical infrastructure entity’s cybersecurity lapses flagged by feds
(Adobe Stock)
Multiple security weaknesses have been discovered by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard in the systems of an unnamed U.S. critical infrastructure organization, according to The Register.
While neither nefarious network activity nor foul play has been observed, the organization had inadequate logging and insecure credential storage that increase the threat of covert illicit cyber activity, the joint CISA and USCG report showed. Aside from having various workstations having shared local admin credentials, the organization also had no remote access restrictions for local admin accounts, as well as inadequate IT and operational technology asset segmentation. Numerous issues have also been observed in the organization's Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition and HVAC systems. "Given that SCADA and HVAC systems control physical processes, compromises of these systems can have real-world consequences, including risks to personnel safety, infrastructure integrity, and equipment functionality," said the report.
While neither nefarious network activity nor foul play has been observed, the organization had inadequate logging and insecure credential storage that increase the threat of covert illicit cyber activity, the joint CISA and USCG report showed. Aside from having various workstations having shared local admin credentials, the organization also had no remote access restrictions for local admin accounts, as well as inadequate IT and operational technology asset segmentation. Numerous issues have also been observed in the organization's Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition and HVAC systems. "Given that SCADA and HVAC systems control physical processes, compromises of these systems can have real-world consequences, including risks to personnel safety, infrastructure integrity, and equipment functionality," said the report.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsBugBuffer OverflowDisassembly
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds