Threat Intelligence, Security Staff Acquisition & Development
US cities with highest cybersecurity risks identified
United States of America waving flag with many folds
Multiple metropolitan areas across the U.S. are more vulnerable to cyberattacks due to their lack of cybersecurity workers and cybersecurity job openings, as well as an elevated density of high-risk industries and prevalence of data breaches, according to Cybernews.
California had the highest risk in terms of population of cybersecurity workers per 100,000 residents, with Fresno and the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario region having the two lowest numbers across the U.S., a report from identity and account management firm Frontegg showed. On the other hand, Washington, DC, and the metro areas of Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia had the highest rate of cybersecurity job vacancies. Moreover, Los Angeles and San Francisco were most susceptible to cyber intrusions owing to high-risk industry density, followed by Fresno, while Washington, DC, had the most breaches per 100,000 residents, followed by Massachusetts and Oregon, with the latter two observed to have cities with inadequate cybersecurity spending and obsolete systems.
