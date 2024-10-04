US CISO compensation on the rise, report finds

SecurityWeek reports that the average annual compensation for U.S.-based chief information security officers reached $565,000, with the top 25%, 10%, and 1% of earners receiving over $620,000, more than $1 million, and nearly $3 million yearly, respectively.

Tech CISOs had the highest yearly remuneration package at $721,000 but those in financial services had the highest cash compensation of $495,000, according to a study from IANS Research and Artico Search. Additional findings revealed a correlation between experience and compensation, with those with eight to 15 years of experience or senior security leadership posts in at least two firms having 61% higher pay than those who remained under the same employer. While CISO rotation is expected to decline from 21% to 11% between 2022 and 2024, three in four expressed willingness to explore new opportunities. "Over the last ten years, we've consistently seen the security function elevated to a business function rather than a back-office cost center. Consequently, we’re seeing CISOs command perks aligned with executive leadership team benefits. This may include severance clauses, being named on the D&O insurance and equity-heavy compensation packages," said IANS Faculty member and Artico Search partner Steve Martano.