Hacking collective Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters may be updating its attack playbook to ensure continued covert operations amid intensified law enforcement activity, which has already led to the arrests of Scattered Spider members, Infosecurity Magazine reports. Activity of Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters in Telegram showed references to a new extortion-as-a-service program that resembles its old ransomware-as-a-service model with the exception of file encryption, as well as testing of the new SHINYSP1D3R ransomware, an analysis from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 researchers showed. Additional details regarding the potential of the EaaS program, as well as the ongoing development of the novel ransomware, remain uncertain, according to researchers, who also found the continued defacement of the hacking group's data leak site. Such a development comes after Scattered Spider, Lapsus$, and ShinyHunters, all of which are part of The Com cybercriminal network, disclosed dismantling their operations. However, such pronouncement was noted by the cybersecurity community as part of efforts to reduce law enforcement pressure.
Threat Intelligence
Updated Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters strategy takes shape
(Adobe Stock)
