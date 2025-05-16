Malware, Threat Intelligence

Updated Remcos RAT deployed in fileless intrusion

Threat actors have leveraged a new fileless attack technique involving a PowerShell-based loader to covertly compromise targeted systems with an updated iteration of the Remcos RAT malware, according to Infosecurity Magazine.

Intrusions commenced with the distribution of a malicious ZIP archive with a document-spoofing LNK file, the execution of which leads to the deployment of an obfuscated script, resulting in the evasion of Windows Defender, persistence via registry setting modifications, and multiple payload injections, a report from Qualys Threat Research Unit revealed. Included among the payloads is Remcos V6.0.0 Pro, which retains its predecessors' keystroke logging and browser data theft capabilities, but has been upgraded to include better idle-time tracking and infected host management, as well as public IP visibility. "[Remcos RAT] operates in memory, making it hard to catch with security tools. This highlights the importance of monitoring LNK files, MSHTA abuse, registry changes, and unusual PowerShell activity," said Qualys researchers, who recommended the implementation of PowerShell logging, Antimalware Scan Interface tracking, and robust endpoint detection and response systems to promptly mitigate the malware.

Related

Novel TransferLoader malware examined

Newly emergent malware loader TransferLoader features several components that facilitate arbitrary command execution on targeted systems, with the loader having been leveraged to distribute the Morpheus ransomware in an attack against a U.S. law firm, reports GBHackers News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionDarknetData MiningDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDumpster DivingGoogle HackingInformation WarfareMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds