Malware, Threat Intelligence, Privacy

Updated LightSpy malware facilitates more expansive targeting

Spyware and ransomware concept with digital glitch effect, spooky hooded hacker with magnifying glass stealing online identity nad hacking personal web accounts.

(Adobe Stock)

More than 100 commands allowing multi-platform data compromise have been integrated into the latest version of the LightSpy surveillance tool, which was last observed to have gained additional spying capabilities for iOS, Security Affairs reports.

Newly added commands focusing on transmission management and plugin version monitoring not only enabled the targeting of Facebook and Instagram implementations in Android, threatening metadata, contacts, and messages on both social media platforms, but also facilitated audio recording and keylogging in Windows devices, while removing harmful iOS plugins, according to an analysis from threat hunting firm Hunt.io.

Additional findings also shed light on the unique login, remote access, and device management endpoints in the spyware's admin panels.

"Command set modifications and Windows-targeted plugins suggest that operators continue to refine their data collection and surveillance approach across multiple platforms. The exposure of admin panel authentication endpoints provides insight into how operators manage compromised systems and suggests that aspects of LightSpy's infrastructure may be monitored or tracked through behavioral analysis of authentication flows," said the report.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AuthenticityCorruptionData MiningDeauthentication AttackDefacementDictionary AttackDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)Domain HijackingFault Line AttacksGeolocation

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds